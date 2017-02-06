EDITORIAL: In politics, it is all about the timing

Monday’s announcement that the provincial government will (with your money) build a patient-care tower at Royal Inland Hospital was not unexpected.
KTW and other media outlets have been reporting on the tower and its plethora of operating rooms since before shovels went into the ground a couple of years ago for the now-completed clinical-services building and parkade on the north side of the hospital.
Monday’s announcement was a bit of a re-announcement with confirmation funding has been secured. Nevertheless, it is good news for Kamloops and follows in a series of such announcements by the governing Liberals of projects benefitting the local region.
NDP and Green candidates, while welcoming news of the $417-million project — which will include the nine-storey tower and significant improvements to the existing hospital — questioned its timing.
Yes, it is abundantly clear the governing B.C. Liberals waited until the eve of the election campaign (April 11 is the official starting date) to make such a major announcement.
And which party wouldn’t use timing to its advantage?
Now the Liberals have a major carrot with which to entice voters. They can point to the fact Kamloops residents have two powerful cabinet ministers who have brought two major hospital expansions and the four-laning of Highway 1 east of the city to fruition.
The art of politics is often tied to the mastery of manipulation and knowing when and where to bring down a major announcement is part of the game.
The New Democrats have tied themselves to the issue of too many local residents having no family doctor and that is an issue that can resonate with frustrated voters. Strategy-wise, they would be wise to simply welcome the tower and pound away at the fact the ruling government has failed in its promise to provide a doctor for every resident.
Well, let’s see:
If you say the hospital tower has been known & talked about it for two years and then refer to it as “a bit of a re-announcement”, your Liberal bias is shown. It’s not “a bit”, it’s a clear re-announcement – and the entire media catered to the Liberals by making it a bigger deal than it is. It WAS a big deal when first announced. It WILL BE a big deal when they get it built and have it staffed, but it’s NOT a big deal today – despite media’s attempts to make it so.
You ask the rhetorical question, “which party wouldn’t use timing to its advantage?” and the answer is, “An ethical, responsible one.” Playing politics with needed programs and services is reprehensible. The Liberals are notorious for announcing things right before an election – but we needed them months or years ago.
As for it being a major carrot to dangle in front of voters, what carrot? We don’t need Liberals to build a hospital tower. If you believe that our two cabinet ministers brought projects to Kamloops than you are agreeing with BC Liberals that votes can be bought, and the communities that don’t have a Liberal MLA just don’t matter. You are essentially saying it’s OK to play favourites and have cabinet Ministers illegally and unethically divert public money to projects in their own communities and regions. In essence, you are arguing in favour of making BC a banana republic.
You dismiss the NDP campaign to a single issue about not enough family docs. Clearly, you’re not listening. It’s about two sets of rules, one for rich cronies and one for everyone else. It’s about a complete disrespect for people with disabilities, child protection, teachers and schools, single parent families, people on assistance, addiction resources. scandals and unethical behaviours in government from the top on down, disrespect for First Nations, disdain for the environment, a belief that you can bully your way to the outcome that suits you and your fat-cat friends. By being so dismissive of the issues of this campaign, again you are showing your bias. Our very democracy is at stake – just like in America – and for democracy to be strong, the pillar of a free and unbiased press is critical. So far, a great many of the press is willing to showcase the government’s promises but fail to hold the ruling party to account for their failures and missteps.
Finally you write, “The art of politics is often tied to the mastery of manipulation and knowing when and where to bring down a major announcement is part of the game.” But as readers, we don’t expect our news organizations to be willing participants in the manipulation. We expect impartiality, and truth. It would be nice to see that strengthened.