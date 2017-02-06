EDITORIAL: In politics, it is all about the timing

Monday’s announcement that the provincial government will (with your money) build a patient-care tower at Royal Inland Hospital was not unexpected.

KTW and other media outlets have been reporting on the tower and its plethora of operating rooms since before shovels went into the ground a couple of years ago for the now-completed clinical-services building and parkade on the north side of the hospital.

Monday’s announcement was a bit of a re-announcement with confirmation funding has been secured. Nevertheless, it is good news for Kamloops and follows in a series of such announcements by the governing Liberals of projects benefitting the local region.

NDP and Green candidates, while welcoming news of the $417-million project — which will include the nine-storey tower and significant improvements to the existing hospital — questioned its timing.

Yes, it is abundantly clear the governing B.C. Liberals waited until the eve of the election campaign (April 11 is the official starting date) to make such a major announcement.

And which party wouldn’t use timing to its advantage?

Now the Liberals have a major carrot with which to entice voters. They can point to the fact Kamloops residents have two powerful cabinet ministers who have brought two major hospital expansions and the four-laning of Highway 1 east of the city to fruition.

The art of politics is often tied to the mastery of manipulation and knowing when and where to bring down a major announcement is part of the game.

The New Democrats have tied themselves to the issue of too many local residents having no family doctor and that is an issue that can resonate with frustrated voters. Strategy-wise, they would be wise to simply welcome the tower and pound away at the fact the ruling government has failed in its promise to provide a doctor for every resident.