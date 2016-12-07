EDITORIAL: Posting online can be painful

The Internet has claimed another victim, though Shane Gottfriedson’s wounds should not be career-threatening.

The former longtime chief of the Tk’emlups Indian Band and current B.C. region chief for the Assembly of First Nations found himself in a bit of trouble this week after he posted to his Instagram account what some found to be an offensive photo.

The picture itself was innocuous, a selfie of sorts — a snapshot Gottfriedson took of his legs while lying on a bed. It was the embellishments that created a stir as adding googly-eyes and lipstick emojis (symbols) not far from his groin area might tend to raise some hackles.

While there were some who felt the outrage over the photo was over the top (and they have a point when one considers there was nothing pornographic in the image), but Gottfriedson nevertheless responded in a manner that could be the public-relations template for such controversies.

He was at an Assembly of First Nations conference in Gatineau, Que., when the controversy erupted, so Gottfriedson simply walked on to the stage and used the microphone to address the large crowd.

He explained what he had done, admitted it was a poor decision, apologized to various groups and announced he was stepping down as head of the AFN’s missing and murdered indigenous women portfolio.

Gottfriedson later told KTW he would close all his social-media accounts and seek guidance from elders.

Social media in itself is not the problem; it is the rapid pace in which we scroll, post and react that causes grief.

Gottfriedson need not unplug completely. Social-media sites are valuable tools in discussing important issues and only require users to take a breath and think twice before hitting the “publish” button.