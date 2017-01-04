EDITORIAL: Are we smiling or frowning in the political world?

When Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and his party coasted to victory on election night in October 2015, the triumph was seen by many as a rebuke to the harsh campaign waged by the incumbent Conservatives.

While Trudeau stood in debate after debate arguing a Canadian is a Canadian is a Canadian (even a dual citizen moonlighting as a terrorist), Stephen Harper’s party was getting darker as election day neared.

There was talk of a niqab ban. There were suggestions of a snitch line for those suspicious of certain cultural practices. There was Harper repeating the warning that Canadians were not immune to terrorist attacks or the economy crashing.

Trudeau, by contrast, rode his “sunny ways” to victory by promising to spend on infrastructure and offering plenty of positive messages (some saccharin sweet, but they seemed to have resonated).

It was heralded by some as a new era in politics, an age where nasty divisiveness was conquered by optimism. Then came the U.S. election 13 months later, with Donald Trump winning while rolling out a fear-mongering campaign like no other.

So, are we today smiling or frowning in the political world?

A look at the Conservative leadership race would suggest we are doing both. There are 13 people vying to succeed Harper, with Kellie Leitch apparently trying to stand out from the crowd by seemingly mimicking Trump with a call to screen immigrants for Canadian values and regular criticism of liberals and media elites.

Then there is TV personality blowhard Kevin O’Leary, who hasn’t yet joined the leadership race, but has hinted often that he may (but not before the French-language debate, as he cannot speak French).

Contender Lisa Raitt called out both Trump-like politicians this week, arguing they have no place leading the party. She even unveiled a website — stopkevinoleary.com.

The party will choose a leader in May, at which time we will know how influential the Trump style has become north of the border.