EDITORIAL: Speak out if you want to help the city

There were so many people crammed into the Parkside Lounge in Sandman Centre Tuesday night that it took some deft footwork to move from table to table.

The occasion was the city’s public budget meeting, an event that usually attracts more staff and councillors than residents.

Sure, the majority of the 158 people in attendance seemed to be there for one of two issues: a desire to have the city build a skate park in Rayleigh and a proposal to have the city create a refrigerated outdoor ice rink somewhere in Kamloops.

The two issues were the focus of much discussion in the budget meeting, which featured a number of tables spread around the lounge, with specific city department staff at each table.

But there were others there to talk about a host of other issues they deemed important: annual tax increases, firefighting budget, the status of the RCMP contract and the manner in which the city pays for electricity were some of the conversations at the tables.

The idea is to have residents visit each table and talk to that department’s staff, asking questions and, perhaps, offering ideas.

It is an efficient way of connecting city hall with the masses and, as Mayor Peter Milobar pointed out when speaking to the crowd, some of the $2-million in savings the city has realized in the past few years was the result of such meetings, in which Joe or Jane Taxpayer have imparted some wisdom that was adopted by the city in the form of money-saving efficiencies.

KTW receives plenty of letters and posts myriad comments online dealing with ways readers think the city should do this or that.

Meetings like that held Tuesday should be a mandatory calendar event for those who have no shortage of criticism — and suggestions — for the city and its council