EDITORIAL: The communists take the pre-election lead

What does it say about politics in 2016 when the only party to thus far have confirmed candidates for the May 9, 2017, provincial election is the Communist Party of Canada?

Yes, the communists are still kicking 99 years after the revolution in Russia, with Peter Kerek (Kamloops-North Thompson) and Beat Klossner (Kamloops-South Thompson) running as flag bearers for the party that argues capitalism does not work.

The party will not field enough candidates to form government, but wants its candidates to spread the message and build momentum.

Meanwhile, the opposition New Democrats have a candidate confirmed for Kamloops-North Thompson (Barb Nederpel) and one person seeking the nomination in Kamloops-South Thompson (Nancy Bepple).

The governing Liberals have Transportation Minister Todd Stone defending his seat in Kamloops-South Thompson, while Health Minister Terry Lake remains mum on whether he will seek a third term.

The betting money is on Lake stepping down from politics and returning to teach at Thompson Rivers University.

On the Green front, Dan Hines is seeking the party’s nomination in Kamloops-North Thompson, while a Sept. 8 press conference will reveal a nominee in Kamloops-South Thompson.

The B.C. Conservatives don’t even have a leader, much less local candidates, with four people seeking the leadership at a mid-September convention in Prince George — including former leader Dan Brooks, whose resignation necessitated the leadership race.

So, there you have it — the only time during this de facto election campaign we can say with certainty the Communist Party of Canada is leading the pack in Kamloops.

We suspect election-night results will see a change. Then again, Dewey did beat Truman, didn’t he?