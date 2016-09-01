EDITORIAL: The Hot and Not of the week

Kamloops This Week looks at the stories of the week — the good, the bad and all in-between:

HOT: The political scene in Kamloops, upended as it has been by Health Minister and Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Terry Lake’s announcement yesterday that he will not be seeking a third term for the B.C. Liberals.

Lake’s decision was expected since the spring, when he declined to commit to another run, saying he wanted to spend the summer talking with family.

Though not a surprise, Lake’s decision has served up a delicious buffet for political junkies as tongues wag with predictions of who will seek the Liberal nomination north of the river.

The fact Mayor Peter Milobar is considering a run creates a domino effect. If he decides to seek the nomination and is successful, it opens up a byelection battle at city hall.

The provincial election is set for May 9, 2017, but the campaign has already started.

NOT: The continued crisis associated with overdose deaths in Kamloops and across British Columbia.

On International Overdose Awareness Day, which was Wednesday, the Interior Health Authority issued an overdose alert after five reported overdoses — including one fatality — in 48 hours.

The health authority noted each of the overdoses appeared to be connected to a sparkly white powder officials believe is being sold by drug dealers as cocaine.

The alert pointed out drug abstinence is the safest way to avoid overdoses, but offered several tips for drug users, including not mixing drugs, not using drugs alone and not experimenting with higher doses.

The crisis seems to have no end as tragedies pile up.