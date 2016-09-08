EDITORIAL: The Hot and Not of the week

Kamloops This Week looks at the stories of the week — the good, the bad and all in-between:

HOT: Once again, politics.

Last week, North Shore Business Improvement Association executive director Steven Puhallo announced he is running for the B.C. Liberal nomination in Kamloops-North Thompson. This week, Mayor Peter Milobar also entered the race.

Yesterday, Donovan Cavers, the Kamloops councillor, was unveiled as the Green candidate in Kamloops-South Thompson. Add to those names Nancy Bepple (NDP), Barb Nederpel (NDP), Beat Klossner (Communist Party of B.C.) and Peter Kerek (Communist Party of B.C.) and is it evident the provincial election campaign is extremely robust in the Tournament Capital.

The election is on May 9, 2017, but the campaign has already started.

NOT: The federal Liberal government for deciding against holding a vote in Parliament before sending troops to new peacekeeping assignments.

The Liberals argue voters gave them a mandate to deploy soldiers on United Nations peacekeeping missions and, therefore, do not need to poll all MPs.

Perhaps, but even former prime minister Stephen Harper held votes on some military-deployment operations. Besides, with a majority in the House of Commons, there is no danger of losing the vote.

HOT: The good, old hockey game.

Yes, it’s that time already as Canada’s national winter sport again hits the ice, with the junior B Kamloops Storm opening the season tonight at their new home — Memorial Arena.

Faceoff is at 7:35 p.m., but a party for fans will begin at 5 p.m.