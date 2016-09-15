EDITORIAL: The Hot and Not of the week

Kamloops This Week looks at the stories of the week — the good, the bad and all in-between:

HOT: The province’s economy, which yesterday revealed stronger than forecast revenues in the fiscal first quarter.

The good news prompted the B.C. Liberals to announce the planned increase to MSP premiums next year will be scrapped.

Cancelled is the previously announced four per cent increase to MSP premiums, while those eligible for regular premium assistance will see a four-per-cent reduction of their premium beyond what was announced in this year’s budget.

That the announcement comes as an election looms is not lost on us, but it is good news for every taxpayer every time a hike in fees is cancelled.

NOT: The debt in Canada’s households.

Statistics Canada reported yesterday the ratio of debt to disposable income has spiked to 167.6 per cent, which is a record ratio.

In other words, households hold $1.68 in non-mortgage debt for every dollar of disposable income.

Those numbers are eerily similar to what was happening in behind the front doors of American homes just before the Great Recession of 2008, when many residents south of the border lost their houses.

HOT: Student numbers in the Kamloops-Thompson school district.

Initial estimates were a bit too conservative as roll call has thus far counted several-hundred extra students, including 115 more in kindergarten than originally calculated.

Final numbers are set on Sept. 30, but it is clear this city is growing, with more residents bringing more school-aged children.