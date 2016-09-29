EDITORIAL: The Hot and Not of the week

Kamloops This Week looks at the stories of the week — the good, the bad and all in-between:

HOT: The tour of British Columbia and the Yukon by the royal couple William and Kate.

In Victoria, the couple was presented with a Spirit Blanket created by Kamloops artist Clarence Mills. In Kelowna, Riversong Guitars owner Mike Miltimore handed William a custom-made acoustic guitar made from B.C. wood.

There are those who scoff at the monarchy, dismissing it as an archaic and costly tradition.

And that it may be, but we’d bet Mills and Miltimore are over the moon with joy at having their creative passion embraced by the couple.

Anybody who has seen how giddy Miltimore is in a short video he posted to his Facebook page will know just how important the occasion was to him.

NOT: Those drug dealers who continue to lace their product with the deadly fentanyl drug, apparently to maximize profits.

Despite the provincial declaration of a health emergency in the spring, those selling continue to kill and those buying and using continue to die.

It is not only hard-core addicts who are succumbing. Recreational users, those deciding to periodically amp up a party, are also falling victim, as we learned this week with the death at a Kelowna wedding reception of a 27-year-old Kamloops man.

Four others overdosed after ingesting the same cocaine, but they were revived.

This epidemic seems to know no end and the only way to avoid becoming a statistic is to avoid taking any drugs that come from an unknown source.