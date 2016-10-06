EDITORIAL: The Hot and Not of the week

Kamloops This Week looks at the stories of the week — the good, the bad and all in-between:

HOT: Changes to the health-care system, which is under assault from the courtroom to the letters pages of newspapers across the country.

Waiting lists for operations and a lack of family doctors lead the lengthy list of complaints as Tommy Douglas’s 1960s-era dream has become a nightmare for many in 2016.

Various provincial governments have tried myriad ways to fix what ails the health-care system and yesterday’s announcement of two team-based clinics coming to the North Shore is the latest idea.

Here’s hoping it creates real change, but we must remember this same B.C. Liberal government promised a doctor for every British Columbian during the 2013 election campaign.

NOT: Those among us who are too dense or lazy — or both — to expend a little energy to keep the bears that live among us alive.

A letter on the opposite page details the needless deaths of three bruins in Rayleigh last month.

The bears were killed because they had become too accustomed to humans and human food. They became that way because too many people don’t give a damn and leave garbage out and refuse to clean up fallen fruit and other attractants.

HOT: Kamloops wineries, whose product continues to impress.

The latest wineries to receive accolades are Harper’s Trail and Monte Creek, both of which won gold medals at the Okanagan Wine Festival. Harper’s was also honoured at Whistler’s Cornucopia Food and Drink Festival.

Beginning today, you can taste what Kamloops wineries are producing as Save-On-Foods introduces sales of B.C. VQA wines.