EDITORIAL: Trudeau latest in long line of lying leaders

Like many politicians that have come and gone before him, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week revealed himself to be a liar.

There is no other way to describe the man who, during the 2015 election campaign, as he courted votes, promised that election would be the last under the first-past-the-post system.

Trudeau promised to look into a fairer system incorporating some kind of proportional representation.

This week, Trudeau gave a mandate letter to Karina Gould, his new minister of democratic institutions, and had her explain to reporters why a key election promise was being trashed.

The mandate letter is heavy with syrup-laden passages referencing the fact the Liberals “promised Canadians real change,” except, of course, the biggest change promised — that of electoral reform.

“A clear preference for a new electoral system, let alone a consensus, has not emerged,” Trudeau’s letter to Gould reads. “Furthermore, without a clear preference or a clear question, a referendum would not be in Canada’s interest. Changing the electoral system will not be in your mandate.”

The fact is, Trudeau promised to change and improve the electoral system and some people based their vote for the Liberals on that promise. Trudeau’s Liberals were chosen to govern and make decisions. That includes honouring a promise and choosing a new electoral system or asking the public to help via a referendum.

All too often, politicians lie, which is why politicians in general have dubious reputations at best.

We can now attach Trudeau’s name to fellow political liars, including Jean Chrétien and the legendary Paul “Warren Betanko” Reitsma.

NDP MP Nathan Cullen summed it up well, noting the prime minister claimed he would be a different kind of politician, but lied. Cullen said Trudeau will pay the price for such deceit — as well he should.

The broken promise exposes the Liberals as governing as usual and adding to public cynicism about those we elect.

Voters have a right to be angry.