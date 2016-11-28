EDITORIAL: Trudeau’s promise may be hollow

Little more than a year ago, as he was courting votes from sea to sea to sea, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau promised the October 2015 federal election would be the last conducted under the first-past-the-post system.

The system has come under attack as it awards seats to MPs based on which candidate gets the most votes and does not necessarily reflect the total popular vote.

Electoral reform was a major plank in the Liberals’ platform and a significant reason Canada’s natural governing party swept to a majority. It could be argued the electoral-reform vow also helped Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo Grit candidate Steve Powrie revitalize the party locally, as he garnered the most votes ever by a federal Liberal candidate in the riding.

We are now 13 months removed from election night 2015 and Trudeau’s promise is beginning to smell a bit like the pledge made by a predecessor, then-Liberal leader Jean Chretien, who was also seeking votes on the heels of a Conservative administration.

We all remember Chretien’s blatant promise during the 1993 election campaign to kill the hated GST. And we all remember Chretien’s refusal to do so once elected.

Is Trudeau displaying similar duplicity?

Based on some of his recent comments, and those of Democratic Reform Minister Maryam Monsef, it appears so.

Last month, the prime minister told a Quebec audience the need for electoral reform was less urgent than it was a year ago (perhaps because his party is now in power?).

On the weekend, Monsef was on Global’s The West Block and said she could not promise a new manner of voting would be in place in time for the 2019 federal election. She questioned how public support for such an initiative can be gauged.

Here’s how: Her leader, while asking for votes, promised he would change the system if elected.

He was elected. Now change the system.