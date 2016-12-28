EDITORIAL: A year is not defined by its number of celebrity deaths

There are a few days left in 2016, after which we welcome 2017 and all that an artificial timeline promises.

This year, as with every other year since we began worshiping celebrity, a large number of famous people died.

Some deaths were tragic, such as that of 29-year-old country singer Craig Strickland, who drowned after his boat capsized on a fishing trip, and that of Tray Walker, 23, an NFL player who died in a dirt-bike crash.

Some deaths were not surprising, such as the demise of hard-partying former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford at the age of 45.

But most deaths were simply the cessation of charmed lives at ages most of us can only hope to reach. It’s neither tragic nor sad to learn Nancy Reagan died at 94 or Harper Lee left us at 89.

It is, as they say, life — and death.

From David Bowie to Merle Haggard to Prince to George Michael to Carrie Fisher, the number of celebrities dying in 2016 were many — but the numbers were as high in 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012 and each and every year before.

To those whose social-media posts include calls for this “awful year” to end, we contend a year cannot be judged on the awful meter based on celebrity deaths alone.

According to the World Health Organization, 56-million people die each year on Earth, which is an average of about 153,424 people each day. The vast majority of those 153,424 deaths involve people who were not known worldwide for their celebrity, but it is safe to assume their deaths were as painful to those who loved them.

No, 2016 was not the “worst year ever,” as some star-struck bloggers in cyberspace would argue. To name but a select few years, we’d pit 1665 (Great Plague of London), 1939 (start of Second World War) and anywhere between 450–440 Ma in the Ordovician-Silurian transition (one of the five major extinction events on this planet) against 2016 any day.