Eighteen months in jail for drunken crash that killed passenger

Killing a friend while driving a minivan at twice the posted speed limit while nearly four times over the legal blood-alcohol limit to operate a motor vehicle has cost a Kamloops woman a year-and-a-half behind bars.

Yvonne Wilson pleaded guilty in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday to impaired driving causing death.

Barry Charlie was killed after being ejected from a van Wilson was driving near Pail Lake on June 25, 2014.

Court heard Wilson, 48, and a group of friends spent that day drinking and driving around Kamloops. At some point, they took a trip to Paul Lake.

“Everyone in the vehicle, including Ms. Wilson, had been consuming alcohol during that day,” Crown prosecutor Chris Balison said. “After being up in the Paul Lake area for some time, they decided to head back to Kamloops to purchase more alcohol.”

Balison said Wilson lost control on a set of switchbacks, sending the minivan rolling and ejecting Charlie. The posted speed limit on that portion of highway is 50 km/h. Balison said an RCMP collision reconstructionist determined Wilson’s van was travelling between 104 km/h and 107 km/h.

“She was warned by passengers of the van that she was going too fast,” Balison said, noting Charlie was thrown from the vehicle as it rolled. “He received a significant head wound. He died as a result of being ejected.”

Wilson cried in court as Balison read in the circumstances of the crash. Court heard Wilson’s blood-alcohol level was 0.311.

“Her remorse for the death of her friend has been continuous since the day of the death of her friend,” said defence lawyer Sheldon Tate. “As you can see, it continues.”

Tate said Wilson’s mother was murdered when Wilson was five. A few years later, her father died in a house fire. Wilson became dependant on alcohol as a teenager.

Court heard Wilson later met and married a man from El Salvador. Tate said he was jailed in his homeland in the late-2000s amid political unrest and died behind bars earlier this year.

“It’s a wonder that this lady has been able to make it as far as she has,” Tate said. “She has an inner strength that is palpable, that people are aware of. She is as remorseful as a person can be and she is highly motivated to deal with her issues.”

Wilson apologized in court.

“This is a really tragic thing that happened,” she said. “I want to say sorry. I didn’t mean to hurt anybody. I’m sorry for that.”

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Hope Hyslop handed Wilson a jail sentence of 18 months.

“I think in some ways that Ms. Wilson has, to this point in her life, lived in a state of jail,” Hyslop said.

“Not every individual has as many things happen to them. It’s very clear that Ms. Wilson is remorseful. She has been remorseful since the day it happened, and that remorse has continued.”