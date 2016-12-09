Electricity usage up with cold weather

BC Hydro said the first wave of cold Arctic air and snow has increased electricity demand by 12 per cent provincewide. On Tuesday, when the mercury in Kamloops dipped to -13 C (-21 C with the windchill), electricity demand peaked at 9,345 megawatts in B.C. between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

That was 1,000 megawatts higher than the peak demand on Tuesday the week before.

BC Hydro records the highest demand for electricity in the winter months between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on weekday evenings, when people return home, turn up the heat, switch on the lights, do laundry and make dinner.

Demand for electricity is expected to remain high as the cold snap continues. BC Hydro is preparing for peak loads between 9,400 and 10,000 megawatts this week.

The highest peak hourly demand was recorded on Nov. 29, 2006, when consumption reached 10,113 megawatts between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The Crown corporation said residential energy consumption can increase, on average, by 88 per cent in the colder, darker months.

Work tips for dealing with chilly weather

With winter temperatures forecast to remain cold in Kamloops and across B.C. in the days ahead, WorkSafeBC is advising employers and workers to be prepared and have a plan in place to manage the risks associated with working outside in below-zero temperatures.

From 2011 to the end of November of this year, 72 workers in B.C. were injured, one fatally, resulting from exposure to cold.

Cold-related injuries include frostbite, hypothermia and trench foot. Hypothermia can take hold of a worker gradually and, if untreated, can lead to death.

“In extreme temperatures, frostbite can occur in a matter of minutes without the proper clothing and equipment,” said Dan Strand, WorkSafe’s director of prevention field services.

Workers can be affected by frostbite from something as simple as working with wet gloves or removing gloves to put chains on tires.

If workers are going to be exposed to low temperatures, employers need to do a cold-stress assessment and implement a cold-exposure control plan to prevent injuries.

The latter must determine who is working where, what they will be exposed to and for how long.

Tips in dealing with the chill:

• Keep an eye on temperature and wind chill forecasts from Environment Canada and the Weather Network;

• Minimize exposed skin to cold temperatures and wind chill;

• Layer clothing to allow perspiration to escape and trap heat;

• Keep clothing dry;

• Keep bare hands away from metal objects;

• Stay hydrated, but limit the amount of coffee and tea consumed;

• Work rested, as fatigue is a risk factor in the cold;

• Wear a hat, as body heat escapes through the head;

• Pace any vigorous work with scheduled breaks in warm and dry areas.