Electronic eyes in transit buses here to stay

BC Transit says a pilot program that put closed-circuit cameras into 25 Kamloops buses is successful enough to roll out across the province.

Cameras were also installed in 83 Victoria buses for the yearlong pilot program, which ran from April 2015 to April 2016.

John Palmer, director of safety and emergency management for BC Transit, said drivers reported about 1,400 incidences, more than 500 of which were investigation by the company, police or ICBC.

About 500 of the incidences came from Kamloops.

Reports included five assaults on transit drivers, Palmer said, all of which were successfully prosecuted.

There were also 40 liability claims in which footage showed BC Transit was not at fault, which Palmer said will reduce the company’s legal costs.

The cameras have also had other uses. Palmer said RCMP looked through footage collected by external cameras mounted on buses as part of their investigation into the death of a woman near a bus stop.

“There’s very few vehicles that are everywhere like we are,” he said, noting police still have to go through legal channels to get access to the tape.

“You can’t just ask for it.”

The cameras, which will also be in place on the 19 new buses replacing older models in the Kamloops fleet next year, are mounted throughout the vehicles to capture interactions at the fare box and throughout the ride.

“There is literally not an inch of on the bus that does not get recorded,” Palmer said.

Audio is recorded at the front of the bus, where the driver and passengers may interact, but Palmer said the system isn’t sensitive enough to pick up conversations in other parts of the bus.

In the event of an incident, drivers press a button that marks a half hour of video on either side of the event for review.

Palmer said that’s the only footage BC Transit downloads and reviews itself.

The cost of the camera systems is being funded in part by a $160-million agreement with the federal government, which will also help cover the cost of new GPS bus-tracking technology and other upgrades.