Elizabeth Fry’s Homes for Hearts gala Nov. 17 at TRU Grand Hall

The Kamloops and District Elizabeth Fry Society opened the city’s first supportive housing facility last year and is looking to continue growing the program.

The fifth annual Homes for Hearts gala, happening Thursday evening, will support the initiative that offers long-term transitional housing for women and children.

The fundraiser was introduced four years ago to get the program off the ground.

Through the success of the event, which has to date raised more than $50,000, it’s now operating.

Youth programs co-ordinator Loretta King said the society purchased a six-unit residential housing complex on the North Shore about two years ago.

The goal is to offer programming that meets the needs of residents, from addictions support and mental-health services to help accessing the food bank or continuing education. An on-site social worker connects them to a network of services.

“In terms of accessing housing, we have a ginormous waitlist,” King said. “The need is huge.”

Last spring, a fire in the building destroyed two of the units. The suites are being renovated, King said.

Funds raised at this year’s gala will go to the supportive housing program to continue meeting the needs of the women and children living there, she said. The program helps keep the families together, as opposed to children being taken away and put in government care.

“They come from a variety of backgrounds,” King said. “We’ve taken women right from the Y shelter, so they’ve experienced domestic violence, poverty, mental health, all those kind of social issues — and we know that when we support women and children in the community, it just makes a more inclusive community.”

This year’s Royal Ascot-themed gala at the Thompson Rivers Grand Hall will feature a silent auction and gift basket draws. Cocktails begin at 6 p.m. and dinner is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $75 each and can be purchased online at kamloopsefry.com or at 827 Seymour St. in downtown Kamloops.