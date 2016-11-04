Emerging line key in Blazers’ victory over Tigers

The line of Garrett Pilon between Rudolfs Balcers and Deven Sideroff combined for nine points in the Kamloops Blazers’ 5-2 victory over the Medicine Hat Tigers at Sandman Centre on Friday.

“Ever since I’ve started playing with Pilon and Balcers, we’ve kind of been clicking,” said Sideroff, who finished with one goal, four points and first-star honours. “Every single game, our chemistry is getting better and better.”

Medicine Hat (11-5-1-0) entered the game having scored the second-most goals in the WHL, but the Tigers’ potent offence was stifled by an undermanned Blazers’ defence corps and forwards willing to backcheck.

“We played a really efficient game tonight,” Blazers’ head coach Don Hay said. “It was important for us to get the lead and play with it.”

Veteran defencemen Dawson Davidson, Shaun Dosanjh and Dallas Valentine were out of the lineup injured.

Tylor Ludwar, 17, made his WHL debut on the Blazers’ back end and 18-year-old Danny Gatenby, who has played sparingly this season, filled in admirably.

Sideroff and Kamloops captain Collin Shirley notched second-period goals. Ondrej Vala’s marker at 7:03 of the third period made it 3-0.

The Tigers found life when Dylan MacPherson’s point shot beat Blazers’ backstop Connor Ingram through a screen, but one of the league’s hottest lines quickly quelled the comeback.

Sideroff set up Balcers beautifully and the Latvian import tallied seven seconds after MacPherson’s goal. Off the ensuing faceoff, Pilon charged up-ice and fed Balcers, who used his skate to kick the puck past Tigers’ netminder Duncan McGovern.

Under new-this-season WHL rules, kick-in goals are allowed, so long as contact with the puck is made outside the crease.

Balcers’ second of the night came just 21 seconds after his first.

Mark Rassell scored for the Tigers at 19:29.

Hockey Canada goaltending consultant Fred Brathwaite was in the building, taking another look at Ingram ahead of the World Junior Hockey Championship.

Ingram steered aside 36 shots and was named the game’s third star. McGovern made 38 saves in a losing effort.

The Blazers (10-8-1-0) will travel to Prince George on Saturday to play the Cougars, who sit atop league standings at 13-3-2-0.

“You want to get a good rest tonight and get on the bus with a good mindset,” Hay said. “We have to be at our best to beat them. The trip up there is what it is. The biggest challenge is in your mind.”