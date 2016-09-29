End of an era — Fox’n Hounds Blazers bus has given its last ride

End of an era — Fox’n Hounds Blazers bus has given its...

The bus that has for years shuttled Kamloops Blazers’ fans to and from Sandman Centre sits in the parking lot of Sahali Mall, its decals covered by a giant sign advertising a car giveaway. It will be there for the foreseeable future.

After 22 seasons, the Fox’n Hounds Pub is hanging up the keys to the Blazers bus.

A mainstay in Kamloops, the park and ride ran to all Blazers’ home games — along with a few other major events — its route beginning at the Sahali bar and ending at Sandman Centre. But it has given its last ride in the Tournament Capital, benched following changes to parking regulations on Lorne Street last spring.

“My bus drivers didn’t want to do it anymore because they were missing half the first period and half the third period in order to get the bus,” said Al Deacon, owner of Fox’n Hounds.

The city converted parking stalls reserved for buses on the south side of the building to pick up and drop off only, requiring the Fox’s volunteer drivers to park the Blazer bus in the lot underneath the Red Bridge after delivering riders.

“It was a service that has been around for a number of years that we had to cease operations this year, unfortunately,” he continued.

Contacted by KTW on Monday, city parks and civic facilities manager Jeff Putnam said it was the first he had heard of Deacon’s concerns.

Putnam said the change was an effort to reduce congestion and enhance pedestrian safety, as well as improve the situation for riders of the HandyDART.

“It was just almost impossible for all of them to park,” Putnam said. “At the same time, we had our HandyDART services that needed to come in and drop off people with mobility issues.

“What was happening there was they were actually driving up on to the sidewalk and dropping people off because there was nowhere for the HandyDART vehicles to park.”

Fox’n Hounds was on its third bus, Deacon said, its trips down Columbia Street dating back to the days of Riverside Coliseum. The free service generally brought patrons — many of whom, ironically, were looking to avoid the frustrations of finding parking near Sandman Centre — through the door of the Fox’n Hounds for a pre-game meal and a few drinks.

Dave McLay has been riding the Blazers bus for 10 years, eight of which he has been a season ticket holder.

He said he questioned whether to keep his tickets when he heard the Fox’s park and ride was no longer. He drove to Sandman once all of last season.

“It just takes away from the whole culture,” he said.

“If I wasn’t a season ticket holder, we might not go to the games.”

The Sahali pub will save a good chunk of money — roughly $10,000 — by parking the bus, but Deacon said the loss of the associated business on Blazers’ game nights will probably hit the bottom line.

For the Blazers, who haven’t had stunning attendance numbers in recent seasons, the loss of the bus is unfortunate. It will likely mean more vehicles in an already crowded downtown on game nights. And, while the program didn’t bring massive numbers to the gates at Sandman Centre — roughly 50 fans — every bit helps.

“Any time something like that happens, you don’t like to see those kinds of things,” said Blazers’ president and COO Don Moores.

“We always like to get as many fans to the rink as possible, as efficiently as possible.”