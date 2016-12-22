An end of a political era in Kamloops?

After nearly 30 years at city hall, Kamloops Coun. Pat Wallace said this term may be her last, noting it’s “iffy” whether she will seek re-election in 2018.
“There’s a time to move that’s right, a time before people tell you to move. I don’t know how I would do, but certainly it’s pretty iffy at this time,” Wallace said.
First elected to council in 1980, Wallace served until 1986, when she made an unsuccessful run for mayor and left local politics to serve as Kamloops MLA Claude Richmond’s executive assistant.
She returned to council in 1993 and has held her seat ever since.
“Time, age, commitments,” Wallace said when asked why she may not run in 2018. “Four years is a long time, but I never say never ’til I get there.”
Wallace said reflecting on a re-election bid isn’t the result of a fall she suffered last spring that left her with a broken nose, 16 stitches and two cracked discs in her neck. The fall, which occurred at the end of a public-consultation meeting in Brocklehurst, kept her out of council chambers for more than a month.
Wallace said recovering from her injuries has taken longer than expected, but added she does not expect her health to impact her council duties in 2017.
Time to pack it in, Pat….and that will make it Oh-fish-all if Christian decides to run for mayor because it will mean ol’ Snuffy will be looking to vote for 9 freckle-faced, enthusiastic rookies instead of the 3 incumbents I did last time around. I sincerely hope Puhallo decides to take a run at mayor, too.
Apart from her absence due to the fall, what is her attendance record for this year ? Oct 2018 is roughly two years away……maybe she should resign now, her effectiveness is about zero and why should we continue to pay her, it is all about what have you done for us today that counts.
Long overdue….she should have retired years ago….that is a fact! The incumbents on this council should pack it in as well!! They have been around way too long and if they ever did some research it would be a miracle!
Being on council should not be a career choice, nothing good ever comes from having someone on council forever. It is time to put in term limits so that no one becomes comfortable in their chair. This would encourage new blood who might not attempt to run because they feel the incumbents would squash them.
Nasty comments. I also think Pat should not run again, not because she didn’t do an adequate job, but rather it is time. It might be better if we wished Pat good luck and thanked her for her public service of many many years. By the way, we can’t forget that the electorate decided they wanted Pat, and if I recall she topped the polls several times (not certain).