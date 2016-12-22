An end of a political era in Kamloops?

After nearly 30 years at city hall, Kamloops Coun. Pat Wallace said this term may be her last, noting it’s “iffy” whether she will seek re-election in 2018.

“There’s a time to move that’s right, a time before people tell you to move. I don’t know how I would do, but certainly it’s pretty iffy at this time,” Wallace said.

First elected to council in 1980, Wallace served until 1986, when she made an unsuccessful run for mayor and left local politics to serve as Kamloops MLA Claude Richmond’s executive assistant.

She returned to council in 1993 and has held her seat ever since.

“Time, age, commitments,” Wallace said when asked why she may not run in 2018. “Four years is a long time, but I never say never ’til I get there.”

Wallace said reflecting on a re-election bid isn’t the result of a fall she suffered last spring that left her with a broken nose, 16 stitches and two cracked discs in her neck. The fall, which occurred at the end of a public-consultation meeting in Brocklehurst, kept her out of council chambers for more than a month.

Wallace said recovering from her injuries has taken longer than expected, but added she does not expect her health to impact her council duties in 2017.