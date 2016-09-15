Enduro arrives at Sun Peaks

Some of the toughest trails in Canada will test riders from across the country this weekend at the BC Enduro Series Finale.

The event — which doubles as the inaugural Canadian National Enduro Championships Finale — will be held at Sun Peaks Resort on Sunday.

The provincial circuit is split into two groups — BC Enduro East and West — which have been racing all season, some riders chasing overall points titles and others just in it for fun.

The Canadian series was started this year in part to give younger riders a stepping stone to the Enduro World Series circuit. There were stops in Rossland, Mont-Saint-Anne, Que. and Revelstoke.

Riders will be timed on five downhill stages, but must pedal uphill to get to most of them (two lift rides will be incorporated) and the whole race can take anywhere between three and seven hours to complete.

Event director Ted Morton is expecting World Series riders to rip it up on the challenging Sun Peaks course.

Races begin at 8 a.m. Olympic bronze medallist Catharine Pendrel will compete and will be honoured at a recognition ceremony at 3 p.m. on Sunday.