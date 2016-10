Editor:

Kamloops councillors have decided taxpayers of Kamloops should be forced to pay $200,000 for a study that is already being conducted by the BC Environmental Assessment Office (BCEAO), which I assume is also taxpayer-funded.

Apparently, this is happening because city councillors don’t trust the BCEAO. I have had enough.

This is but another example of the total disregard this city government has for tax dollars and the obvious disdain for taxpayers themselves.

Mike Mclean

Kamloops