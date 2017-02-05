Entertainment industry tackles fentanyl crisis

The province’s fentanyl crisis has intensified the challenge for entertainment companies who assume liability at their events.

In settings where drug and alcohol use are routine, promoters are faced with additional risks when the dangers of recreational drug use are more extreme.

Speaking to Thompson Rivers University law students during their annual law conference, Paul Haagenson, president of Live Nation, said the company has been more vigilant than ever amidst the provincial crisis.

“I don’t need to tell you if you have a fentanyl crisis in your world, your risk just went to here,” he said. “This is not kids smoking a bag of weed anymore. The risk is higher and we need to be able to manage that from an operational level and from a legal level.”

December was a record month for the overdose epidemic in B.C., with 142 deaths recorded. In 2016, there were 914 overdose deaths in the province, while in 2015 there 510. Ten years ago, that number was in the low 200s.

In Kamloops, 41 people died from overdoses in 2016, compared to seven such deaths in 2015.

It has pushed MPs to call on Ottawa to declare the opioid crisis a national public-health emergency. B.C.’s medical health officer did so provincially last April.

EDM (electronic dance music) festivals produced by companies such as Live Nation tend to attract the same kind of recreational drug users who have been caught in the crosshairs of the crisis.

“With something like medical, we live in a world where EDM shows do really well and what comes along with EDM shows is kids want to get high and that is what it is,” Haagenson said, pointing to Vancouver’s Contact Music Festival at BC Place Stadium in December.

“We had conversations with medical, first-aid teams, whether it’s the building, whether it’s a third-party medical provider and talk about accessibility and Narcan kits (antidotes that temporarily reverse the effects of overdoses) and the liability that comes with that.”

Live Nation produces 1,200 concerts annually, working with more than 1,000 artists. It operates in 41 countries, but hasn’t produced any shows in Kamloops, which is a small market for live shows.

Haagenson spoke Thursday at the TRU Society of Law Students Conference focusing on sports, media and entertainment law.

He said the number of lawsuits brought against Live Nation annually is fewer than people think considering the company engages with more than three-million fans — about one or two suits a year.

Haagenson told students the company’s legal team can sometimes be at odds with its goals, noting the live entertainment business is a constant weighing of reward versus risk.

“Promoters by and large are risk-takers,” he said. “For us, the bigger we get, the more liability and more exposure we have. We have to manage our will to create, and all the risks that come with that, with the legal backbone and that becomes quite multifaceted.”