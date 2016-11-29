Eschyschyn vying for World Junior A invite

Former Kamloops Storm goaltender and Kamloops Minor Hockey Association product Spencer Eschyschyn will be in Leduc from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, competing for a spot on Team Canada West for the World Junior A Challenge.

The annual challenge is set to take place from Dec. 11 to Dec. 17 in Bonnyville, Alta.

Eschyschyn, who left the Storm earlier this season to play for the English River Miners of Ontario’s Superior International Junior Hockey League, has gone 7-2-1-0 to start his rookie campaign.

The 18-year-old goaltender was one of three players from the SIJHL invited to selection camp last week. Sixty players are vying for roster spots on Team Canada West.

Team Canada West will be selected from players representing the B.C. Hockey League, Alberta Junior Hockey League, Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, Manitoba Junior Hockey League and Superior International Junior Hockey League.

The World Junior A Challenge will include teams representing Canada West, Canada East, Russia, Czech Republic, Switzerland and the United States.