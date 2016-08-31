Evacuations as Lytton fire grows

Sixteen homes have been evacuated and another 20 are on evacuation alert as wildfire crews battle a blaze south of Lytton.

Fire information officer Rachel Witt told KTW the fire, estimated to be about 17 hectares in size, was first reported on Wednesday morning.

Witt said 44 firefighters, four air tankers and three helicopters are fighting the blaze.

“Right now it is fairly wind-driven,” she said. “It’s in a valley and it has been reported that wind in the area has been up to 40 km/h.”

The evacuation order and alert was issued by the Lytton First Nation. The Thompson-Nicola Regional District issues an evacuation alert just before 2 p.m. for properties on the west side of the Fraser River, across from the village of Lytton.

Lytton is located in the Fraser Canyon, about two hours southwest of Kamloops.