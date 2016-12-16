Evely to be inducted into Burnaby Sports Hall of Fame

Another Kamloops-area coach is getting the call to the hall.

Derek Evely, a former athlete turned coach, will be inducted into his hometown Burnaby Sports Hall of Fame in February, part of a 2017 class that includes four athletes, three builders and two coaches.

Evely began his career as a decathlon athlete, finishing sixth at the 1983 world junior championship. After turning to coaching, he had a number of national appointments from 1997 to 2008 and oversaw the United Kingdom National Performance Centre from 2009 to 2012.

Evely lives in Pinantan Lake and has coached with the Kamloops Track and Field Club.

His athletes have set 13 national records. Eight have earned 33 national team positions and 10 won 71 medals. Seven of his athletes combined to win 39 titles.

He coached Sultana Frizell, Sophie Hitchen, Dylan Armstrong and Shane Niemi, who combined to win 13 international medals.

Joining Evely in the 2017 class are Bruce Gant (soccer), Patti McGuire (softball), Joseph Scigliano (soccer), Dan Stroup (lacrosse), Song Chul Kim (builder, taekwondo), Duff Slavin (builder, softball), George Wong (builder, hockey) and John Buchanan (builder/coach, soccer and golf).