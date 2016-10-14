Ewert ‘dominant’ on Storm backend

Garrett Ewert hasn’t exactly had a regular defence partner this season.

“We try not to take him off the ice,” Kamloops Storm head coach Ed Patterson joked Wednesday.

It’s a joke with a hint of truth, though.

Through the first quarter of the season, Ewert has logged heavy minutes as a force on Kamloops’ backend. He leads the junior B club in points (14), power-play points (three) and assists (10) and his four goals is just two back of Kole Comin’s six. All that is to say nothing of what he has done defensively.

The Storm knew Ewert would stabilize the team’s defence corps, but this?

“We knew he was going to be a dominant player, for sure. There wasn’t any question within our coaching staff,” said Storm assistant coach James Friedel, who runs the team’s defence.

“We didn’t really expect him to put up a ton of points. We knew he was going to be a force on the backend but the points are just additives to his game.”

Ewert played a handful of games for the Storm as a 16-year-old last season, suiting up in two regular season contests and filling a spot on a depleted blueline in the club’s first round playoff series against the Chase Heat.

He was good — especially considering he was an affiliate player who spent the rest of his season with the B.C. Major Midget League’s Thompson Blazers — but he didn’t stand out as he has this season.

Now a 17-year-old playing his first full-time season in the KIJHL, Ewert’s first pass has been strong, he’s making good decisions on the ice, he has been playing a harder and meaner style of game.

He’s a confident player right now.

“Thinking I’m one of the top players on the ice helps me out a bit,” Ewert told KTW.

“I wasn’t expecting to have this many points to start this year, but it’s nice.”

Ewert started the season in Victoria, at the Royals’ main camp. Despite a strong effort, he didn’t make the WHL club — speculation is, it was between the Kamloops defenceman and another 17-year-old, the latter of whom was a higher draft pick.

So, Ewert returned to the Tournament Capital, understandably harbouring a bit of resentment. But he quickly turned the page and looked at a season with the Storm as a chance to prove himself.

If his play continues to trend upwards, it’s hard to believe he’ll still be wearing a Storm jersey at Christmas.

“I’m in a good situation right now and if I keep playing this way, hopefully opportunities will come,” he said.

The Storm (4-5-0-1) will be at home for a pair of contests this weekend, the first coming tonight as the Kelowna Chiefs (7-2-0-0) visit Memorial Arena. Tomorrow, the winless SIcamous Eagles (0-10-0-0) will be in town.

Both contests begin at 7:35 p.m.

The Storm have had a rough start to the season, losing six of their first 10 games. They will look to turn things around this weekend, with Ewert expected to be front and centre in the effort.

“Obviously, he has been the best D in our league. Hands down,” Patterson said.

“I don’t think you’d get one argument from any coach in our league.”

NOTES: D Morgan Poirier will miss tonight’s contest, serving a one-game suspension for a game misconduct issued in the last 10 minutes of a game. F Kaine Comin is also serving a suspension, his a two-game bid for checking from behind. . . . The Storm hope to have F Keaton Gordon back in the lineup this weekend. The Kamloops-born forward has missed all but two games this season with an upper-body injury.