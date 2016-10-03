Ex-Mountie charged with drug dealing expected to enter plea

A former high-profile Kamloops police officer accused of trafficking cocaine while still employed by the RCMP last summer is expected to enter a plea later this week.

Randi Love did not appear in person on Monday for a brief hearing in Kamloops provincial court, at which her arraignment was set for Thursday. Her lawyer, Brad Smith, appeared on her behalf.

The 40-year-old is facing three counts of trafficking cocaine stemming from a trio of alleged incidents on separate dates in June 2015. At the time, Love was on injury leave from her job as an RCMP constable.

Police launched an investigation into Love in the weeks that followed. She submitted her resignation papers to the national police force in October 2015.

Love made headlines in 2013 when she testified at the fraud trial of her former boyfriend, then-RCMP Const. Trent Wessner, who was convicted of bilking Costco out of $400 based largely on Love’s testimony. Wessner left policing following the conviction.

In 2008, Love worked as the media-relations officer at the Kamloops RCMP detachment, acting as the de facto face of the city’s police.

To this point, Love, who is not in custody, has not appeared in person for any of her court appearances on the cocaine-trafficking charges. She is not expected to appear in person for Thursday’s arraignment hearing.