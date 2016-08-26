Exhibit based on Secwepemc knowledge, history to open at Old Courthouse next week

The Old Courthouse Cultural Centre will feature an exhibition by Ed Jensen. His work is based on the traditional knowledge and oral history of the Secwepemc people and includes recreations of tools, jewelry and implements the First Nations used in the area. The centre is open Tuesdays to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Belt it out at the pub.

It’s open mic time on the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Central Station Pub, 126 Fourth Ave. Hosted by Wolf 359, the music starts at 9 p.m. and continues to midnight.

Harvest feast ahead

The Fraternal Order of Eagles holds its harvest feast on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 755 Tranquille Rd. The event includes a corn roast and beef dip dinner. Cost is $10 for members and $15 for non-members. Vendor tables are available for $10. For more information, call 250-376-1311.

Walk for Parkinsons

The Parkinson SuperWalk, a major fundraiser for the Parkinson Society of British Columbia, will be at Riverside Park on Saturday, Sept. 10. Registration is at 10 a.m. and the walk starts an hour later. More information is online at parkinson.bc.ca/superwalk.

Hamster race is back

Petland is prepping for the annual hamster races at the store at 905 Notre Dame Dr. Registration can be done at the guest services desk at the store. Cost to register is a pet food donation for the Kamloops chapter of the Humane Society or a cash donation for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. The Sept. 24 event starts at 11 a.m. and wraps up at 12:30 p.m.

Crosby in Kelowna

Tickets are on sale now for a concert with David Crosby at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Sept. 14. Tickets are available by calling 250-762-5050 or by email to selectyourtickets.com.