KTW recently caught up with Kamloops Museum and Archives curator Matt Macintosh to discuss a new exhibit looking at how Chinese cultural history is produced, processed and preserved.

Matt Macintosh acknowledges the museum’s own shortcomings when it comes to portraying local cultural history. The museum’s collection of documents, photographs and artefacts archiving Chinese history, for example, are based on what people were or weren’t willing to part with and could be impacted by factors such as fires or whether pieces were scooped up by other parties.

Then there’s the way those elements are organized if acquired and museum staff members who have been responsible for it all over the years, each bringing their own personal biases to the table while writing notes on cards about subjects filed and read through for years to come.

“While archives are intended to be impartial and factually accurate, all these sort of little biases, for lack of a better word, are revealed throughout,” Macintosh, Kamloops Museum and Archives curator, told KTW.

It’s why a new exhibit that opens on Friday aims to lend many voices to Chinese history in Kamloops and sheds light on how cultural history is produced, processed and preserved.

“The thesis of the show is predicated on the idea that multiple perspectives make history more complete and does less of a disservice to a specific cultural group when other cultural groups aren’t speaking on their behalf,” Macintosh said. “This is giving everyone a voice.”

Re: Recording Chinese Histories is a collaboration with The Kamloops Chinese Freemason Association and the Kamloops Chinese Cultural Association.

“They were super kind and donated some new-to-us objects, including the renaming of the Cheng Interchange on the Canadian Pacific Railway line, some photos that we did not have of Peter Wing, including the certificate when North and South Kamloops amalgamated,” Macintosh said.

Museum archives, including business records, correspondence between Chinese community members and documentation of particular events like marriages, funerals, parades and New Year’s celebrations, are juxtaposed.

Another voice in the exhibit is Mississauga artist Morris Lum, brought in to add artistic flare due to his experience documenting Chinatowns in Canada. Large, bright photographs adorn the walls on the second floor of the Seymour Street building, where the temporary exhibit will be on display until Jan. 21.

Macintosh called Lum an up-and-coming artist he met working in Toronto and said the collaboration first began about eight months ago, before Lum came to Kamloops to dig into the archives, meet with community members and photograph places like the Chinese Cemetery.

“He [Lum] excavated a lot of materials on Chinese history in town and pulled them out and put them together in arrangements that set up relationships between different community members, different parts of the archives and different stories,” Macintosh said.

An opening reception for the exhibit is on Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Lum will be on hand to speak at about 5:45 p.m. and Chinese food will be served.

Chinese history in Kamloops

When talking about Chinese history in Kamloops, Macintosh said it is complicated.

However, there are things he’d like people to know, such as the huge impact the Chinese community had on bringing people together in Canada, completing some of the most dangerous work on the railway and the way they’ve shaped certain parts of the community in Kamloops.

Macintosh also noted Kamloops politician Peter Wing, who was the first mayor of Chinese descent in North America.

“I think that represents a kind of progressive politics [in Kamloops],” he said.