Experts concerned about next steps for creep-busting groups

They patrol the web, meting out vigilante justice to anyone they feel might pose a risk to vulnerable children online.

Up until this week, that justice was shame — enough to cost an alleged creep respect, a job and maybe a marriage.

But now that their amateur investigations have resulted in criminal charges against a Kamloops law-enforcement officer and a Surrey Mountie, police and experts are worried about what the next step might be for Internet creep-busting groups.

“If you look at the end goal, it’s that we want to make sure that people who are predatory and looking to take advantage of young people are brought to justice,” Kamloops RCMP Supt. Brad Mueller told KTW. “We support that. But the manner it’s being done in is not always aligned with our investigative practices.”

Last week, Kamloops deputy sheriff Kevin Johnston was charged with three counts of luring and one of invitation to sexual touching. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of one year behind bars — potentially serving time alongside the criminals he once policed.

Johnston is no longer employed by B.C.’s Ministry of Justice. But he was working as a deputy sheriff last month, when a Kelowna-based group of online vigilantes — Creep Hunters — claims to have snared him in an elaborate Internet investigation culminating in a videotaped confrontation in an Okanagan parking lot.

Ryerson University criminology professor Anne-Marie Singh has been watching B.C.’s creep-busting vigilante phenomenon with interest from Toronto and she thinks the charges against Johnston aren’t much more than a public-relations play by justice officials.

“I think they made the arrest because it was a sheriff,” she said, pointing to dozens of other creep-busting videos that have not led to prosecutions. “If they didn’t do something, they’re just protecting their own.”

In fact, the charges against Johnston mark the first time a vigilante group targeting online predators has generated criminal charges in B.C., if not Canada, aside from the so-called Fraser Valley “Superheroes” in 2012 who drew plenty of criticism from police, but garnered praise from many civilians. Charges were also laid last week against a Surrey RCMP officer who was earlier this month allegedly busted by a separate online vigilante group in the Lower Mainland. Singh believes the allegations against Johnston, and the charges against the Surrey Mountie, will collapse under the scrutiny of the courts.

“I’ll be surprised if any case actually goes to court on this,” she said. “It strikes me the only reason the sheriff was charged, and the RCMP officer, is because they are agents of the state. It’s to show the public that police and state officials are going to take steps against this.”

Mueller, however, said the charges against Johnston are legitimate — and not just because he was a law-enforcement officer at the time of the alleged offences.

“From our perspective, it’s irregardless of profession,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a sheriff, a plumber or a teacher.”

Mueller said the charges against Johnston were possible thanks to the help of the vigilantes.

“In these circumstances, we were able to work with Creep Hunters,” he said. “They were co-operative and were able to provide the evidence we needed that ultimately resulted in charge approval.”

But, he said, the investigations into Johnston and the Surrey Mountie accused of being caught up in a similar sting mark the only two times online vigilante groups targeting alleged predators have worked with police.

A group calling itself Kamloops Creep Catchers started posting videos of alleged sexual predators online earlier this month. To date, four such clips have been uploaded by the group to Facebook. Another group, Kamloops Creep Hunters, posted its first video to Facebook over the weekend. It is a one-minute clip appearing to show a 22-year-old Kamloops man attempting to meet up with a 13-year-old girl. One of the Kamloops Creep Catchers videos appears to depict a man who was last year wanted on sex charges attempting to meet up with a 14-year-old girl. Another appears to show a 59-year-old trucker attempting to coerce a teenaged boy into performing oral sex on him.

The head of Kamloops Creep Catchers would only offer his online name — Joanzee C. Catcher — to KTW, but said in a phone interview he would work with police if asked.

“To a degree, yes,” he said. “And I only say to a degree because the last time we dealt with them they wanted information that my team wanted to remain anonymous.”

The head of Vancouver’s Creep Hunters chapter said he is also willing to work with police.

“I have no reason not to,” John Snow, who also refused to give his real name, told KTW. “Any question they ask of me, I will answer. I’m willing to do whatever it takes to lock these guys up.”

Catcher said the main goal is not justice, but awareness.

“It’s not just trying to out these guys, it’s to raise awareness for us as a community,” he said. “Our ultimate goal is to raise awareness so that laws get changed.”

Catcher would like to see stiffer sentences handed down to sex offenders and a readily accessible database showing where pedophiles live.

“If you’re a sex offender and you’re in my neighbourhood, I should know about it,” he said. “The legal action taken upon them, there needs to be more.”

However, according to Singh, harsh measures restricting the freedoms of sex offenders who have paid their societal debt could prove problematic.

“Well, why should you know where they live?” she asked. “I understand that these kind of crimes generate intense feelings and emotions, but that’s not how we make policy. Policy and procedure are supposed to be driven by evidence. Nobody wants to live beside a sex offender, but where are they going to live? Is there going to be a community of sex offenders?”

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Darin Rappel said that while the vigilantes do not appear to be breaking any laws in their investigations, their stings are troubling given the fact their findings may not hold up in court.

“You can’t dispute that everyone wants these pedophiles off the street, but it has to be within accordance of the law,” he said, pointing out that the RCMP’s Integrated Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit is using similar tactics to bust would-be predators. “We do this 24/7. As an organization, we are well aware of the problem.”

Singh agreed, saying Mounties are doing the same work without viral videos.

“I don’t think the police are sitting on their hands in terms of luring and child exploitation,” she said. “I don’t think so.”

A statement provided to KTW from the RCMP following enquiries about the ICE Unit said the team has expanded in recent years in terms of investigators and analysts.

“B.C. ICE uses all means and resources available including engaging specialized RCMP units and other law-enforcement agencies and non-governmental partner agencies worldwide to ensure that children are saved and protected from further sexual exploitation,” the statement reads. “They have the capability to target any number of existing social media platforms and are constantly monitoring online communications trends in an effort to maintain relevance in their current investigative practices.”

Rappel said the techniques used by ICE investigators don’t vary much from the strategies employed by vigilantes: Pose as a young person online to engage a suspect and gather incriminating evidence. The difference is police would forward the results of their investigation to the Crown for potential charge approval, whereas vigilantes often stage videotaped confrontations and post them online.

Mueller thinks the vigilantes will increase their efforts, especially given the fact Johnston was charged and the Surrey Mountie may soon face similar allegations.

“I think we’re going to see more of it,” he said. “Certainly, when we have instances where there have been charges laid, it will lead to more and more of this going forward. I think we, as the police, need to come up with a strategy of how we’re going to move forward with this.”

Singh thinks the issue will address itself when vigilantes become tired of spending countless hours working on amateur stings.

“I would like to think at some point in time it will just peter out, but not completely,” she said. “It does take a lot of commitment to form these groups and run these schemes. Emotional enjoyment will only last so long.”

Catcher, however, said he’s willing to keep spending time raising awareness by outing alleged creeps — a task to which he said he devotes upwards of 80 hours a week. Snow said he’s going to keep pursuing alleged predators until there is no one left to target.

“I don’t want anybody taking advantage of any underage person,” he said. “I’d like to see all of them arrested and in jail.”