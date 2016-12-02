Explore, discover student artwork

South Kamloops secondary senior art students are set to welcome the public to view Explore-Discover-Experience, which is on display in the Sagebrush Theatre lobby gallery. The exhibition and fundraiser is an opportunity for youngsters to share their artistic interpretations of the community.

Acrylic paintings were created themed around “discovering, exploring and experiencing tourism in Kamloops and the surrounding area.”

A jury — which included SKSS vice principal Blake Buemann, Kamloops Art Gallery instructor Anyssa Gill and Tourism Kamloops’ Tara Look and Rachel Lewis — selected 12 of the 40 student paintings on display for a community calendar.

It is available for purchase, along with cards, at the Kamloops Art Gallery store, 465 Victoria St., The Art We Are, 246 Victoria St., and Tourism Kamloops, 1290 Trans-Canada Hwy. Proceeds support the B.C. Interior Community Foundation and future SKSS visual-arts student initiatives. A community reception is on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. and the exhibit will be on display until Dec. 16.