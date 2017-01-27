Exploring Agatha Christie’s Riviera

“No seaside town in the south of England is, I think, as attractive as St. Loo — which reminds one forcibly of the Riviera.”

Such is the opening line of Agatha Christie’s Peril at End House. The thoughts are from Hercule Poirot’s associate, Captain Hastings, the city of St. Loo is actually Torquay in South Devon, and the famous detective and his friend are sitting on the terrace of the Hotel Majestic, high on a headland, overlooking the sea.

My wife and I sit on the terrace of the Imperial Hotel taking in the same magnificent coastal view, whilst enjoying a Devon cream tea, an afternoon ritual which includes a rather surprising delicious pastry, a mixture of jam and clotted cream on a tasty scone.

The Majestic and Imperial are actually the same place.

We arrived in Torquay by train on a pleasant September afternoon and booked in at the Grand Hotel next door to the station.

The case we had undertaken was to snoop around this picturesque harbour town looking for clues about Christie’s life here.

Torquay was her birthplace in 1890 and, today, Sept. 15, was her birthday, a day when people travel from far and near to celebrate her legacy at the Agatha Christie Festival.

Here, in South Devon on the sea, Christie spent many of the most important chapters of her life; the grand resorts, landmarks and local people inspired her writing, and provided a familiar backdrop to her fictional world.

Christie honeymooned with Archie Christie at The Grand Hotel, where we will spend the first few days of our visit, and she socialized at the Imperial Hotel, where we would settle for our final nights.

The heart of Torquay arcs around the town’s horseshoe harbour between the two prestigious hotels.

This stretch is also known as the Agatha Christie Mile, so we set off on a gentle stroll along the seafront, with palm trees and late Victorian architecture on one side and the harbour on the other.

We wind our way past ancient Torre Abbey and Christie’s garden of poisonous plants to the Royal Pavilion, a once-elegant concert hall, where Archie Christie had proposed to Agatha in 1913, and out onto Princess Pier, where she had spent countless evenings roller-skating by the sea.

The trail skirts Beacon Cove, the site of a near-drowning for teenage Agatha, and then climbs up to the Imperial.

The next day we hopped aboard the Paignton to Dartmouth Steam Railway for a tour along the spectacular Torbay coast and then inland through the wooded slopes bordering the Dart estuary.

Christie herself enjoyed this journey so much she insisted on Poirot taking it many times.

We jump off our carriage at Greenway Halt and follow a path through the woods to Greenway, Christie’s beautiful holiday home on the banks of the River Dart

Greenway is a magical place, with its rich historical interior and wild gardens.

Now run by the National Trust, the house is just as Christie and family left it.

The many rooms of the home are filled with interesting collectables; book manuscripts, her old Remington typewriter and scrapbooks filled with stories and photographs.

Further south along the coast near Bigbury-on-Sea, we encounter the mysterious case of the disappearing island.

Well, Burgh Island doesn’t really vanish; it is just an island at high tide, when a unique water tractor provides access.

At low tide you can wander to the island across the sandy flats.

Christie would frequent the Burgh Island Hotel when it was a private home in the late 1920s.

Surrounded by dramatic cliffs and often shrouded in ominous mists, one can see why the island intrigued the author enough to set two of her mysteries here, Evil Under the Sun and And Then There Were None.

We don’t stay at the charming hotel, afraid perhaps its guests might start dropping off one by one.

If you have the chance, however, at least drop in at the island’s rustic and romantic Pilchard Inn, (established in 1336), for a pint. The coastal region of South Devon has been dubbed the English Riviera, popular because of it balmy climate and seaside location.

Yet it is in its steam trains, disappearing islands, clifftop walks and grand hotels the pervading presence of the Queen of Crime arrests the senses, so much so that you expect to be joined in your rail car, at any time, by a certain moustachioed, egg-headed, Belgian detective.

