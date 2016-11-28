Export company to expand

Export Development Corp. is planning to expand overseas markets for Canadian companies in Kamloops, similar to a recent successful push in Kelowna.

“There’s not enough Canadian companies exporting — only 3.6 per cent export,” said Raul Duque, account manager for EDC based in Vancouver.

“Our challenge is to increase the number of companies in Canada interested in exporting.”

The federal agency is self-funded through insurance it sells to ensure exporters are paid for their product.

Duque said statistics show in the past 14 years Canada’s export sector has the slowest growth of any in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

EDC has a mandate to boost Canadian exports and the agency is looking beyond its traditional core in Vancouver to the rest of the province. It partners with local financial institutions to plan for export business.

British Columbia’s exports, particularly those from outside Greater Vancouver, consisted largely in the traditional sectors of lumber and mining. But EDC is seeing more activity in the information technology sector, which it would like to see grow beyond the country’s borders.

“It’s [information technology] an area where Canadian companies have found a niche.”

The agency recently made a push into Kelowna. Prior to that effort, the Okanagan city had about 25 companies partnering with EDC.

“In Kelowna we [now] have about 50 clients exporting, from big corporations to smaller clients in agri-food, information technology and lumber.”

Duque will be one of the speakers at the Link Up: Kamloops Business Development Summit. His goal is to bring awareness of the agency and build partnerships with local financial institutions and businesses to develop foreign markets.

In addition to its core service of insurance for exports, EDC helps with financial solutions and can facilitate contacts with potential customers through the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service. In its most recently reported year, Export Development Corp. assisted 7,400 Canadian companies to do business in 187 countries. Most of those were small businesses.