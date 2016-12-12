Home Business Facelift at Hotel 540 BusinessNews Facelift at Hotel 540 By Kamloops This Week - December 12, 2016 23 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter 540 facelift Hotel 540 is getting another facelift as its owners look to fill the vacant space left by the former Lake City Casino. Bryan Pilbeam, general manager of the hotel and vice- president of National Hospitality Group, said the renovation will modernize the former casino space, adding windows and removing a poured concrete canopy. “We wanted to give it a fresh, new look on the street level,” Pilbeam said. The space has been for lease for more than a year, after Lake City rebranded as Cascades Casino and moved to Aberdeen. Pilbeam said there has been interest in using the space for retail, offices and a year-round public market, but so far there are no firm commitments. “We’ve had interest, but ultimately, people couldn’t get past the old visual of what it was, all rock and no windows,” he said. Renovations should be complete in January. Dave Eagles/KTW