Faith: An apocalyptic view of Christmas

What is Christmas?

Is the event important at all in 2016 AD?

To begin with, there’s certainly nothing important about the date, Dec. 25. It came from the pagan birthday observance of a young conquered sun. It certainly isn’t biblical.

During that period, the pagans held two weeks of feast, featuring parades, special music, gift-giving and lighting candles on green trees.

Some ambitious church members living in that culture decided to Christianize the holiday. In 336 AD, Emperor Constantine declared Christ’s birthday an official Roman holiday. There were some protesters, such as Bishop John Chrysostom, who rebuked Christians for adopting this pagan thing.

But it stuck.

We really don’t know when Jesus was born. Dates such as Jan. 6, March 29, April 20, May 20, and even Sept. 29 have been thrown around. But nobody really knows.

Dec. 25 is strictly a grab-bag day dedicated to a pagan festival that has nothing to do with Scriptures. So, it isn’t really the date that has any historical significance (unlike like July 1 or Nov.11).

If it isn’t the day, what about the name “Christmas?”

Well, it’s a short form of Christ’s mass, which grew out of a specific feast day called Christos Masse. which was established in 1038 AD — which also has nothing to do with Scriptures.

Christmas is not a holy day, not a divinely prescribed day at least.

In fact, it was only in 1224 AD that St. Francis of Assisi really started the baby manger thing when he started a new tradition by surrounding Mary in a manger with a baby.

What about Christmas rituals that might make it Christian? None of it. None of it is commanded by the Lord, none of it is apostolic, none of it was ever observed by the early church.

In fact, the Puritans in early America called Christmas “Romish Rags.” They deliberately worked on Dec. 25 to express their disdain for a pagan holiday. As a matter of fact, the English Puritans passed a law in 1644 AD making Christmas a working day.

If all of the above is just a bit too much, what exactly is Christmas? Strip off the date, the name, the cards, the trees, the presents and what have we got?

Nothing.

Worse than that, at times it sort of turns into bedlam (the very word bedlam comes from Bethlehem, but that’s a different story).

What about the birth of Christ ,then? That is indeed some event, but it’s not something to be celebrated only once a year, but every day.

Secondly, we enjoy time with family and friends — sharing our love and being together is important because it gives Christians the opportunity to catch a world at least aware of Jesus and give them the truth.

In fact, Christmas is a depressing time for many people.

Dr. J.M. Stubblebine of the California Department of Mental Hygiene has said the Christmas season is marked by greater emotional stress and more acts of violence than any other time of the year.

The question is always asked: “Who is Jesus Christ?”

At the end of the book of Revelation we read Jesus’ own word: “I, Jesus, have sent my angels to testify to you these things in the churches. I am the root and the offspring of David.”

If anyone wonders who the offspring is, the answer is: the One who was born in Bethlehem of the lineage of David.

Lord Jesus Christ, whose birth we celebrate this month, is not just a baby in a manger. He is not just the subject of a children’s story. He is far more.

The first time he came veiled in the form of a child and not too many people really knew about him. But the second time he will come unveiled, without the robe of human flesh.

And when he comes, it would be abundantly clear to all the world just who he really is.

The first time a star marked his arrival. The next time he comes, the whole heaven would roll up like a scroll and all the stars would fall out of the sky. He himself will light them.

The first time he came, wise men and shepherds brought him gifts. The next time he would bring gifts and rewards for his own

The first time there was no room for him in the inn. The next time the whole world won’t be able to contain his glory.

Only a few attended his arrival the first time. The next time every eye shall see him.

The first time, it was a baby. Soon he comes as the sovereign King and Lord.

In the Old Testament, prophet Isaiah portrayed Jesus as the Messiah, the Wonderful Counsellor, the Mighty God and the Prince of Peace.

We can look up all these pictures and study him as co-equal with God. But I am convinced that there is no more powerful and nor more vivid portraits of Christ than those found in the last book of the Bible, the Revelation, a book of apocalyptic events indeed.

Come back soon, Lord Jesus, the true Lord of Christmas.

