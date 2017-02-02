Faith: Calling all pagans — and, yes, that means all of us

We’re all a little pagan — but only on days ending in “y” and months that don’t end in “er”.

This column is published on Fridays.

But where did the name Friday come from? Days of the week (and eight months of the year) are named in honour of pagan gods or goddesses, or something related to them.

So, every time you say the date out loud, you are “honouring” some pagan deity.

This drove the 17th-century Quakers crazy.

They were paragons of piety and went to great lengths to practise spiritual purity.

They refused to call the days of the week or the months by their pagan names. For example, they would say “the first day of the sixth month” instead of Sunday, June 1.

But let’s take a closer look at the origins of our calendar names.

In Germanic cultures (including Scandinavia and Anglo-Saxon Britain), most weekday names honoured Norse gods.

Friday was named after Friga, or Freya, the wife of the principal Norse god, Odin (or Woden).

Of course, he had his own day as well — Woden’s day (our Wednesday).

In French, Wednesday is “mercredi,” named after the Roman god Mercury.

Tuesday was named after the one-handed Norse god of war (Tiw).

It’s the same in French with “mardi,” named after the equivalent Roman god of war, Mars. Thursday is a spelling variant of Thor’s day. Thor, as most know, is the Norse god of thunder.

All of these names were in place, culturally and linguistically, prior to the Christianization of northern Europe.

But the names stuck, despite the efforts of the Quakers.

The Bible makes reference to the pagan worship of “the starry hosts” and gives a stern warning against the practice.

In the book of Deuteronomy, God says, “And beware, lest you lift up your eyes to heaven and see the sun and the moon and the stars, all the host of heaven, and be drawn away and worship them and serve them . . .”

And yet there is a remnant of that “worship” with the names of the other three days of the week — Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Saturday is “Saturn’s day,” in honour of the planet and the god associated with it.

Saturn was the Roman version of the Greek god Cronos, the Titan who was the father of Zeus.

Sunday is named after the sun and most ancient cultures had a solar deity (e.g. the Egyptian god Ra).

In Germanic mythology, the sun is personified as a goddess and worshiped as such. The same goes for the moon (Monday, or Lunedi in French). Germanic mythology personifies the moon as a god (Mani).

Of the 12 months of the year, the names of the last four are obviously derived from Latin numbers: September, October, November and December (seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th).

But the other months honour pagan deities or practices.

For example, July is named after Julius Caesar and August after Caesar Augustus.

It was the practise in ancient Rome to bestow demigod status on some former emperors and it was expected the general public would offer sacrifices to them as an act of patriotism.

This is why some early Christians were persecuted as “enemies of the state” for failing to honour the demigod emperors by sacrificing to them.

January is named after the Roman god Janus, generally depicted with two faces, one looking back and one looking forward (quite appropriate for the first month of the year).

February got its name from Februa, the Roman festival of purification held during that month (but likely also based on the older Etruscan purification god Februus).

Mars, the Roman god of war, not only got a day of the week, but a whole month (March) named after him.

April probably got its name from the Latin word aperire (to open) — a reference to the budding of trees and flowers that occurred in that month. Some, however, believe is it linked to the Greek goddess Aphrodite (Venus). The Etruscans called Aphrodite “Apru,” a clipped version of the original name.

May’s name is derived from the Roman goddess Maia, mother of Mercury and daughter of the Titan Atlas. In the Roman religion, she was worshipped as the goddess of new growth.

Juno was the principal Roman goddess and wife of Jupiter. Like her Greek equivalent Hera, Juno was the goddess of marriage, which may explain the popularity of June weddings.

So, essentially, we have daily reminders of our idolatrous past.

But given that virtually no one gives any credence whatsoever to these ancient pagan religions, saying their names isn’t really a violation of the first commandment.

Besides, the Lord of all time is Jesus Christ (B.C., Before Christ and A.D., Anno Dominus, Year of Our Lord).

