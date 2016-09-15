Faith: Examining the theology of Lord of the Rings

“The Lord of the Rings is of course a fundamentally religious and Catholic work; unconsciously so at first, but consciously in the revision.” — J.R.R. Tolkien.

Not everyone knows the famous author of Lord of the Rings was an observant Catholic. Moreover, he was one of the people who most influenced C.S. Lewis’ conversion from atheism to Christianity. Some readers of Tolkien’s trilogy have analyzed the religious parallels in the books and this column will examine a few of them.

Lord of the Rings deals with a theme common in the literature of the world — the epic struggle between good and evil.

Evil is represented by Sauron, his lieutentants Saruman and the Witch-king of Angmar, the Nazgul and the legions of orcs, Uruk-hai and others who do his bidding. The parallel between these characters and Satan and his demons in Christian theology are unmistakable.

The evil trinity of Sauron, the Witch-king and Saruman are reminiscent of Satan/The Dragon, The Beast/Antichrist and the vice-Beast in the book of Revelation. In both scenarios, world domination and destruction of any who would oppose their goals are the same.

“Good” is represented primarily by Gandalf, Aragorn, the “angelic” elves and the hobbits, living harmoniously in their Eden-like paradise.

Gandalf is like one of the Old Testament prophets (Elijah comes to mind). He is wise, a counsellor to kings, a diviner of future events and capable of unleashing tremendous power when needed.

And like Elijah on the Mount of Transfiguration, he returns in a blindingly transfigured form after “death” (quite a memorable scene in Fangorn forest in Peter Jackson’s film version).

A number of Tolkien scholars have noted similarities between the dwarves in Lord of the Rings, and the Jewish people.

They were a people bereft of their homeland, longing to return and reclaim it. And it is no coincidence that in The Hobbit, dwarf leader Thorin had 12 followers in his troupe (12 apostles?).

Tolkien’s invented Dwarvish language, Khudzul, is based intentionally on Semitic phonology. Moreover, like medieval Jews, the dwarves only speak their language with one another and use the languages of the peoples around them for general converse.

Another biblical parallel is the “possession” of Theoden, King of Rohan. He is in the thrall of the spirit of Saruman until his “exorcism” by Gandalf.

In the movie version, the appearance of Theoden reminded me of the temporary insanity of King Nebudchanezzar in the Book of Daniel as he was driven away from the people and ate grass like cattle. His body was drenched with the dew of heaven until his hair grew like the feathers of an eagle and his nails like the claws of a bird.

One of the things that struck me when I watched Jackson’s film version of The Return of the King was the fiery demise of Denethor, the “Lord and Steward of Gondor”.

Denethor, wreathed in flame, plummets off the high promontory of the city of Minis Tirith and falls blazing to his doom. It reminded me of Jesus’ statement in the book of Luke: “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven.”

Denethor is not “Satan” per se, but he does represent some similar qualities. As Steward of Gondor, he is not the king, but a temporary ruler awaiting the return of the king.

But when Aragorn returns to reclaim his throne, Denethor refuses to surrender it. In the movie he calls Aragorn “this usurper,” but he is the one actually doing the usurping.

Likewise, in the book of Ezekiel, Satan/Lucifer is admonished for wanting to supplant God on the throne of Heaven, and suffers fiery consequences: “So I threw you to the earth [and] made a fire come out from you, and it consumed you, and I reduced you to ashes on the ground in the sight of all who were watching.”

It is common for Catholics to invoke the aid of the Virgin Mary when they are in distress — and many miracles have been attributed to her intervention.

Similarly in Lord of the Rings, Sam and Frodo invoke Varda (Elbereth, the Star Queen in Elvish) when they are attacked by the Nazgul on Weathertop.

Lord of the Rings doesn’t really have a Christ figure, one who sacrifices himself for the good of all.

Aragorn, the warrior-king, is more like King David than Christ. King David is the saviour of the land and gives it ultimate peace after vanquishing a multitude of hostile enemies. Aragorn accomplishes the same tasks.

Lord of the Rings can obviously be enjoyed simply for its creative genius and masterful storytelling.

But, as Tolkien himself said, it is indelibly infused with Christian and Catholic themes.

I think Tolkien would agree — we are all waiting for the “return of the King.”

