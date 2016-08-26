Faith: Jesus not just simply a great moral teacher

A 1954 letter written by Albert Einstein to philosopher Erik Gutkind has the famous scientist saying belief in God is “childish superstition.” Though the letter did not mention Einstein’s view of Jesus, redeeming the latter from associated superstitious views would perhaps place him best in a moral category — and nothing else.

Among the many myths surrounding the Jesus of Nazareth, a prominent one goes like this: “Yes, Jesus was a good man, a great moral teacher, but only that.” With the drop of a hat, many acknowledged Jesus was an important figure in world history.

This Galilean peasant-teacher has had more influence on humankind than any other person. But was he anything more than that?

We date our era by him. Our educational systems, values, standards, laws, love of justice and freedom owe much to him. Art, music, sculpture, thought and literature have been taken up with Jesus more than with any others for almost 2,000 years of recorded history.

Yet, he is, for all practical purposes, ignored, except by a minority, partly because he is inconvenient and his very name makes us uncomfortable. He is condescendingly dismissed with a wave of hand and the comment, “Jesus? Yes, of course, he was a great moral teacher.”

Now, undoubtedly he was a great teacher, one in a class of his own. He spoke with great authority: “You have heard it said, but I tell you . . .”

He spoke with simplicity so ordinary people could understand him. He taught with remarkable depth: “Love your enemies; do good to those who mistreat you,” an exceedingly effective way of dealing with violent opposition. His wisdom silenced opponents time and again.

No wonder people marvelled at the teaching of this man who lacked higher education. No wonder they followed him everywhere, hanging onto his every word. But, something else is remarkable about Jesus and his teachings. As well as teaching the highest standards known to mankind, he kept them.

Not only did he teach people to love their enemies, but he also forgave those who crucified him.

Yes, Jesus was a great moral teacher. But neither he nor his followers would allow us to get away with the idea he was that and no more. Jesus was either someone much more or much less. He made the most astonishing claims, claims that have never been paralleled by any sane person.

He claimed he could forgive people’s sins, that he had the right to their worship and that he alone represented the way to God. To be sure, Jesus did not go around saying, “I am God.”

That would have been utterly misleading and totally incomprehensible. But all four Gospels bristle with supernatural claims on his part. If he was only a teacher, he was a misleading one indeed.

Therefore, to say Jesus was simply a good moral teacher is untenable. It means ignoring half the evidence. If he is not the one who made God real by sharing our human nature, he is either an untrustworthy liar or a deluded imbecile.

Why should we believe his claims?

Many have made false claims for themselves. Many psychiatric wards house deluded individuals. It is, and ought to be, difficult to think of Jesus as more than a man. And yet, what are the alternatives? Was he a sham?

Is it credible this man, who was so ruthless against hypocrisy, should have built his whole ministry on lies? Is it possible he would have allowed himself to be executed in the most excruciating way for what he knew to be untrue? Or, was he simply mistaken? That would hardly do in his case.

If the greatest teacher of all is mistaken about the central issues of his life and claims, he is not such a great teacher after all. If we decline to credit what he has to say about his origin and authority, why should we pay attention to the rest of his teachings?

Did Jesus perhaps suffer delusions of grandeur? Maybe this carpenter-teacher had ideas above his station and his claims to deity were the result of mental imbalance?

This position is hard to substantiate. There are normally three key symptoms in those who are mentally ill: they have inadequacy in relating to the real world; they display inadequacy in personal relationships; and they are marked by inadequacy in communication.

These three symptoms are all utterly inapplicable to Jesus.

He was the supreme communicator, he possessed the most devastating insight into reality, and he was, of all people, the most loving and strong relationally. Jesus of Nazareth was not simply a great moral teacher.

He cuts too deep and steps out too far from the crowd. We can cast doubts on his mental state. But the tag, “only a teacher,” does neither identify him nor bespeak of him.

ryanmitra225@gmail.com