Faith: Man from Galilee’s safe, strong hands

The Bible frequently uses anthropomorphic images to describe God and His activities, while at the same time insisting on the transcendent spiritual, non-physical nature of God.

One such passage in the Old Testament is found in Psalm 139:10: “Even there shall thy hand lead me, and thy right hand shall hold me.”

Hands have their stories to tell. They have always fascinated me.

Often I sense the heartthrob of people while shaking their hands.

Salesmen who study the matter of approaching people effectively say the person who offers you his hand with his own palm parallel to his body meets you as an equal, as a friend, a touch to which many usually respond.

Hands have played a large part in the writing of Scriptures because hands are simply thoughts in action.

Abraham stretched forth his hand and lifted a knife to slay his son Isaac.

Isaac, with his fading eyes, tried to distinguish his sons by the feel of their hands (Genesis 27).

A man with withered hands once came to Christ and was cured.

The Son of Man is pictured as seated “on the right hand of power.”

After his resurrection, Jesus showed his hands to the disciples and they were glad.

The very crux of the gospel is that God, with His right hand, offers sinners grace, forgiveness and reconciliation.

It means we need not groan and struggle and fall beneath the weight of sin.

This is another way of saying we can surrender all to Christ and begin life now as a new creature in Him.

A basic truth of the gospel is that God the Father heals the wounds left in the lives of people by way of scourge of sin.

God wants every person to accept the offer of His right hand, the friendly hand. But when we refuse that, with His left hand He carries out the work of judgment.

It was Robert Louis Stevenson who put his finger on a basic moral truth when he said: “Sooner or later, we all sit down to the banquet of consequences.”

The ancient Scriptures have it that we reap what we sow. It is true both in the agricultural realm as well as in the moral realm.

If we sow immorality, we will reap immorality. If purity, we will reap a harvest of holiness.

Here is one of God’s immutable laws and it cannot be changed.

If we refuse the offer of God’s right hand leading to grace, forgiveness, and reconciliation, we automatically take hold of God’s left hand with its consequence of penalty.

Whether God is a loving Father or an austere Judge is entirely up to us to face up to.

There are two sides to God’s character, and the side we see or meet is determined by which hand of His we choose to deal with us.

It is easy to see the hands of God in history as they shaped nations for the first coming of Christ. His hands influenced the Greek, the Roman, and the Jewish histories.

The Greek contributed the spirit of inquiry and a universal language which immeasurably helped the early evangelists of Jesus.

The Romans brought the whole world under their insignia and thus the world was at peace when the first Christian preachers set out to tell the glad news over military roads built by them.

The Jews contributed an expectancy of a coming One, belief in monotheism, religious literature, faith, and prayer.

It is not difficult to see the sovereign hands of God as they prepared the way and made crooked paths straight for the arrival of the Son of Man.

The sovereign hands of God gave new meaning to that little sentence in the New Testament: “In the fullness of time God sent forth his Son into the world.”

It is only in God’s hands that we find guidance, security and peace.

Put your hands into the hand of “the Man from Galilee.”

That action shall be to us better than a flashlight and safer than a well-travelled path.

