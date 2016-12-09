FAITH: Message of Christmas to a utopian culture

In our market-driven society, glossy Christmas flyers and catalogues make inroads into homes even by October.

Lured by this blitz, parents fantasize, while children pester for the latest and newest merchandise.

Nervous about their fourth-quarter returns, retails stores play Christmas music trying to entice us to empty our wallets and seducing us to worship at the altar of consumerism.

Deep inside, we know something is amiss. Yet, being weak to cut the umbilical cord of pressure, we succumb.

Some of us even take pride in the expensive and decorative manger scene displayed at the entrance to our homes.

If we trace our Christian roots, we would discover that the church fathers had different ideas on how to celebrate the first coming of Christ.

The first church official to propose special activities for pre-Christmas period was Perpetus, the Bishop of Tours.

To help the flock prepare for the holidays, in 490 AD he advocated fasting every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from Nov. 11 to Christmas Eve.

This practice, which mirrored Lent, spread slowly throughout the Christian church.

In the Orthodox Church, Advent still includes fasting. In most places it lasts from Nov. 15 to Dec. 24.

Armenian Orthodox Church members fast for three of the seven weeks between Nov. 15 (St. Philips Day) and Jan. 6 (Epiphany).

Is it too much to expect that Christmas 2016 be a time of reflection on our walk with Christ and with one another?

We must resist the temptation of following the world when it creates its own gods and expect us to worship them.

In this ever-changing world of technology, the capitalist god of market economy generates fanciful expectations which, when unmet, create a vacuum in our lives.

In human history, vacuums have always been filled, whether for good or for evil.

The Communist revolution that propelled Joseph Stalin and, later on, Vladimir Lenin to power, claimed to fill the vacuum of the masses with material prosperity and equality.

To achieve their stated goals, millions of people were put to death.

The equality they promised is portrayed in George Orwell’s novel Animal Farm, in which he wrote: “All animals are equal, but some are more equal than others.”

The god of communist ideology failed.

The vacuum still exists.

On the other hand, the rise of Nazism was indeed startling. Our sensibilities are still traumatized by what Adolf Hitler carried out.

But we must not forget the vacuum he filled.

Europe was living on glorious memories of the past. The church was irrelevant.

So, Europe got Nazism, which positioned itself as the rising tide of the future against the nostalgic waves of the past.

Consequently, Europe and the world suffered.

In our times, the reign of terror unleashed over the world by suicide bombers raises the question:

Why are young lives willing to kill innocent people and often be killed in the process?

The cadre of bombers comprises not just the unemployed and the illiterate, but the privileged educated young persons.

They are risking their lives for a future utopia. Sadly, they think the vacuum in their lives can be filled only by death and destruction.

The utopian revolutions of the failed gods of Communism and Nazism and the new gods of capitalism of the free-market enterprise, and now of terrorism, are bound to fail as well.

History is proof that the gods of this world fail over and over again.

Once the euphoria of success is over, the vacuum in human lives would begin to haunt them all over again.

As Christians, we should never allow the human failures of history to haunt us.

Long ago, humanity declared its independence from God and chased the whirlwinds of ideologies which were doomed to failure.

The biblical times were also brimming with Greek and Roman ideologies, but the simple message of the angels when Jesus was born was “Peace on Earth.”

God’s answer to the problems of the world was a baby — an invaluable treasure in an earthen vessel indeed.

The self-giving of God was manifested in a person, not in an ideology.

The wise men were led by the star to the mundane manger and they were not disappointed. Rather, they worshipped the King of kings and the Lord of lords.

Even today, the really wise can recognize the presence of God.

They value human life, especially of the poor and the marginalized.

We are living amid remarkable worldwide renewal and growth of the church.

What has contributed to this renewal?

Is it the information revolution?

Information is power and information of the gospel of Jesus is the foundation for this onward movement of the church indeed.

But this is information with a difference, for it is not just limited to words, rather the incarnation of The Word.

The Word became flesh and lived among us (John 1:14).

The gospel story of Jesus makes a society that is yearning to overcome awful loneliness, isolation and terrorized conflicts of human existence endurable by making it meaningful.

The gospel faith enables a person to live but it also enables him to die in peace.

The good news of Jesus-comes-in-flesh on the first Christmas day, has the power to make human potential productive under the ever-changing and challenging conditions.

The world which has suffered under deadly failed ideologies needs to hear this good news in order to have an encounter with the living Lord.

This — and this alone — is a safeguard for fullness of life, dignity, love and freedom.

