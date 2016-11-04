Faith: Pro-life demonstrators only voice for unborn

From 1912 to 1991, Oakalla was the maximum-security prison in B.C.

Someone I knew spent two weeks there awaiting bail. His crime? Holding a sign that said “Thou shalt not kill” outside an abortion clinic. His name was Don Spratt and he told me this story.

When he was arraigned, he was placed on the second floor of Oakalla, where the most hardened criminals including murderers and gangsters were housed. At the time of his remand into custody, no cells were available on the upper floors of the jail, where the petty criminals were usually placed.

Soon after he arrived, the local gang leader, called The Egyptian, surrounded him with his posse of goons and demanded to know who he was and why he was there. Don told him he was a pro-lifer holding a sign. The Egyptian laughed and said, “Well preacher man, now I’ve seen everything.” He turned to his gangsters and said, “Listen up — no one touches the preacher, understand?”

The Egyptian told Don privately he was from a Coptic Christian family, but had got caught up in gang life and was doing hard time for dealing heroin among other crimes. A few days later, Don was transferred to one of the upper floors.

He was spending a fair amount of time on the only phone trying to arrange his bail and several punk criminals started threatening him for hogging the phone. Fearing for his safety, he requested the guards transfer him back downstairs. They did so and, when he arrived, the Egyptian demanded to know why he was back. Don told him about the threats and The Egyptian said, “You leave them to me.”

At Oakalla, prisoners ate in a common hall. When the punks came in for lunch, the Egyptian was there, backed by his huge thugs. He put his finger in the face of the primary culprit and said, “You don’t touch the preacher. You don’t talk to the preacher. You don’t even look at the preacher.”

Don said the remainder of his stay at Oakalla was relatively pleasant. Don’s time in jail for a pro-life demonstration was short compared to another protester who has taken civil disobedience to a whole new level. Linda Gibbons, a 68-year-old grandmother from Ontario, has spent over 10 years behind bars. She has never been violent or harmed anyone or resisted arrest, but repeatedly violates “bubble zone” laws by wearing a sign saying “Why, Mom? When I have so much to give” outside abortion clinics.

Gibbons has been incarcerated longer than most murderers. She is Canada’s long-serving prisoner of conscience. So why are some Christians like Spratt and Gibbons willing to surrender freedom for the unborn?

There are Christians who believe we become human at the moment of conception. Therefore, they consider it evil to kill an innocent human being because it is inconvenient or has a disability. Holy Scripture recognizes our existence before conception.

To the prophet Jeremiah, God declared, “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you.” The Psalmist writes, “For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb.” A fetus is not a blob of tissue.

There are two universally recognized signs of human life: brain activity and a beating heart. The heart begins beating in the fourth week of gestation and measurable brain waves come at eight weeks. The unborn can hear, learn and remember.

Research has proven newborns recognize music played when they were in utero. An unborn baby is a person but in Canada, it is a person who has no legal rights whatsoever. A fetus can be legally aborted in this country up to the moment before labour starts.

We are the only country in the Western world with no law protecting the unborn (most European countries forbid abortion sometime during the second trimester). When the Supreme Court struck down the abortion law in 1988, it didn’t say we couldn’t have a law restricting abortion. But no political party has been willing to enact even the most minimal protection for the unborn. A case in Ontario saw parents aborting one of two twins because having two babies at once didn’t fit their lifestyle.

One baby was aborted for having a cleft palate, the most minor of birth defects. Female fetuses are often aborted just for being female — I find it tragically ironic feminists will not support legislation to prohibit this reprehensible destruction of baby girls.

Abortion is controversial, but the unborn deserve at least some legal protection. Pro-life demonstrators are their only voice.

