Faith: A real, real story or a fairy tale?

This column is in response to the Nov. 17 Rational Thoughts

column by Bill Ligertwood (‘Rational Thoughts: Free yourself from religious shackles’):

In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth.

“Grandpa, grandpa, you’re here. I missed you.”

“Oh my goodness! Look at how big you’ve grown. You must be in Grade 1 now.”

“Grandpa, no! I’m in Grade 2. And a half!”

“Grade 2? Wow. Yeah, I’m sorry I haven’t visited more. I’ve been really busy with my work.”

“Work? Mom says you’re a hockey-tick.”

“Well, I haven’t heard it called that before. We usually say architect.”

“What do you do? Tell me.”

“I make buildings, big ones that go way up in the sky. The customer tells me what he wants, then I think in my head how it should look . . .”

“But where do your ideas come from?”

“Hmm. Good question. Some people say it’s a gift.”

“A gift? You mean like a present? Who gave it to you?”

“Uh, er, no one really. I’m just really good at thinking up ideas for buildings.”

“I always know where my gifts come from and my mom makes me say thank you to them.

“So, how do you actually make a building?”

“Well, after I think up my ideas, I draw them out on my computer and make really detailed plans. I have to think about the steel and the cement and the windows and electric and heating and plumbing and parking and elevators and landscaping. Sometimes I even put a swimming pool on the roof. It’s really complicated.”

“Wow! Can I look at your plans for a building with a swimming pool? That’s so cool!”

“Maybe another time. I didn’t bring them with me.”

“Tell me a story, grandpa. Not a fairy-tale story, but a real, real story.”

“A real story? Like what?”

“Um, like how everything came to be. The sun, the moon, the stars, people and sharks and stuff.”

“That’s a pretty big list. Let’s see if I can put it in words you can understand.”

“I can understand stuff. I’m in Grade 2 and a half!”

“Okay, first there was a whole lot of nothing. And then there was lots of dust . . .”

“Where did the dust come from?”

“Hmmm. Not really sure. But the dust all bunched together into this really huge ball and then it exploded. Bang! We call that the Big Bang.”

“Who set off the bang? Timmy’s dad sets off fireworks at Halloween and it’s really loud.”

“Hmmm. That’s a good question. I think it was because the dust was so tightly packed. Then, after the bang, some of the dust became stars and some became planets and moons and asteroids.”

“How did they do that?”

“Wow, you’re good at asking questions. Sort of like gravity.”

“I like gravity on my mashed potatoes.”

“No, that’s gravy. Gravity is something completely different. Then, one of the planets, Earth, had lots of water on it and was just the right distance from the sun. Some of the water had special chemicals, sort of like soup. We call it the ‘primordial soup’.”

“I only like tomato soup.”

“OK, that’s nice. Well, then some lightning zapped the soup and that’s when the first creatures came.”

“Really? Timmy’s mom says God made everything.”

“Well, Timmy’s mom believes in fables. This is how it happened.

So, then all the little one-celled animals got more and more complicated and evolved into fish and dinosaurs and birds and monkeys, then people.”

“Evolved? What’s that?”

“That’s when something gradually changes into something else. Like humans evolved from monkeys.”

“Is that why mom calls me a little monkey all the time?”

“Uh, not really. It’s just . . .”

“So, are the monkeys still evolving?”

“No, they stopped.”

“Why did they stop? Don’t they want to become people one day?”

“Hmmm. I think they stopped because everything was just right for them, so only some of them became people a long, long time ago.”

“Yeah, but how did all that happen? Who made the plans for how everything should look?”

“Plans? Nobody made any plans. It all just happened by accident and it took millions and millions of years.”

“I don’t understand, grandpa. You said you get an idea in your head before you make something, then you have to make lots and lots of plans to build your building. How come everything is so cool, like sharks and platypuses, and nobody planned it and everything happened by accident and we all came from soup?”

“Well, it’s pretty complicated.”

“Grandpa, you tricked me. I asked for a real, real story and you told me a fairy tale.”

For by Him all things were created; things in heaven and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or powers or rulers or authorities; all things were created by Him and for Him.

KTW welcomes submissions to its Faith page. Columns should be between 600 and 800 words in length and can be emailed to editor@kamloopsthisweek.com.