FAITH: The blessing of the Jews

Jews make up about 0.2 per cent of the world’s population.

Yet, of all the peoples of the world, Jews have won 22 per cent of the Nobel prizes awarded between 1903 and 2015.

The Nobel prizes — peace, literature, chemistry, physics, economics and medicine — recognize superlative lifetime achievements or discoveries of the leaders in each of these fields.

Jews have dominated in economics since its introduction as an award category in 1969 (41 per cent).

They impress in the other areas as well (medicine 28 per cent, physics 26 per cent, chemistry 19 per cent, literature 13 per cent and peace nine per cent).

Sigmund Freud, Albert Einstein, Franz Kafka and Benjamin Disraeli were all giants in their fields.

In other words, in areas of knowledge, achievement and leadership which benefit the entire human race, Jews continue to play a positive role disproportionately far greater than their percentage of the human family.

And it is not just in our present era that their contributions have been exemplary.

The historian Josephus, a contemporary of Jesus Christ, wrote compelling and interesting accounts of the life and times of his day.

Philosophers Philo, Maimonides and Spinoza had huge impacts on how we see the world.

The various authors of the Bible — Moses, Isaiah, Solomon, David, Paul, etc. have had an incalculable influence on the history of the last 2,000 years.

Then there’s Jesus — more on him later.

But just why is that?

It certainly isn’t because the rest of us — the gentiles — have made it easy for them to survive as a people.

Mass deportations, destruction and occupation of their homeland, repeated pogroms and massacres, severe restrictions on where they could live and what occupations they could hold and, most lethally, Adolph Hitler’s final solution.

Anti-Semitic acts are practically daily occurrences around the world to this day.

Yet they continue to thrive and make a positive impact wherever they are permitted to exist as a people.

Some have suggested it is because of their very high regard for education and literacy.

While they certainly learned the languages of the peoples they lived among, they made it a point of pride to retain their own language, Hebrew, and treated with great esteem those who were scholars in the language, traditions and religion of their past.

I encountered this personally when I was in high school in Brantford, Ont., in the early 1970s.

Several of my classmates were Jewish.

They never came out for school sports, with their afternoon practices. After spending all day in regular school, they spent another couple of hours in Hebrew school, learning the language of their original homeland.

The role of the Jews as a “chosen” people of God has certainly been controversial over the centuries.

Why them?

The answer may be found in three short verses in the Book of Genesis.

Abraham was especially called by God to leave his home and family in modern day Iraq and move to the land we now know as Israel. God is quoted as saying:

“Leave your country, your people and your father’s household and go to the land I will show you.

“I will make you into a great nation and I will bless you; I will make your name great and you will be a blessing.

“I will bless those who bless you and whoever curses you I will curse; and all peoples on Earth will be blessed through you.”

The last phrase of God’s promise to Abraham is one that has resonated through the ages, in two distinctive ways.

That “all peoples on Earth will be blessed” through the descendants of Abraham is certainly evident in the many wonderful contributions Jews have made (and won Nobel prizes for).

But all of that pales in comparison to the primary blessing bestowed through Abraham’s lineage: Jesus of Nazareth.

Even those who vigorously deny his divinity (including, ironically, most Jews) acknowledge he was a great moral teacher: Love your neighbour as yourself; forgive those who persecute you; don’t seek revenge, but turn the other cheek; practise purity and fidelity in your intimate relationships; show kindness to everyone, including strangers and even enemies in your power; be merciful; spread the good news of God’s love everywhere; be generous with your wealth to the less fortunate, be faithful to God even if it costs you your life; live in such a way to make God proud of making you; and enjoy your eternal reward in paradise.

These teachings are a blessing to everyone.

The greatest blessing of all, however, is Jesus’ personal sacrifice of his own life, so we might have a way to heaven despite our sins.

None of us deserve this, but he freely gave it because of his great love for us.

And that is the most beautiful blessing of all.

