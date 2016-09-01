Faith: The Church of Nicolas

The Apostle John wrote the Book of Revelation, the last book of the Bible.

In the early chapters of the book, he relays a prophetic message received from Jesus himself, who commands him to write specific letters to the Asia Minor churches of Ephesus, Smyrna, Pergamum, Thyatira, Sardis, Philadelphia and Laodicea.

Only the churches of Smyrna and Philadelphia receive positive, affirming messages — the other five are criticized for various practices inconsistent with believers in a true church of God.

The churches at Thyatira and Pergamum are specifically admonished for their tolerance of Nicolaitan practices, specifically eating food sacrificed to idols and immorality.

The spirit of Jesus said to the church of Ephesus, “But you have this in your favour: You hate the practices of the Nicolaitans, which I also hate.”

There are very few places in Scripture where God says he “hates” something, but this is one.

So, just who was Nicolas and what was it he encouraged that was so abhorrent to God?

Nicolas was one of the seven original deacons chosen by the early church to help in the distribution of food and alms.

Their specific qualifications were that they were “full of the Spirit and wisdom.”

Nicolas is the only one of the seven, however, who was identified as a convert to Judaism.

His background was in the pagan world as opposed to the others who were life-long Jews.

Unfortunately, that pagan influence reasserted itself in his life and his influence on new believers.

The seven cities that received letters were known in the ancient world as centres of pagan worship, especially Ephesus, Pergamum and Thyatira.

Ephesus celebrated the cult of Diana, while Pergamum was a particular hotspot of pagan practice.

The spirit of Jesus says in his letter to them, “I know where you live — where Satan has his throne.”

Obviously, it was a tough place to have a Christian church and some members had slipped back into the pagan practices common there.

Very little is known about Nicolas, but apparently he had come to the opinion that it was possible to be a part of a Christian church and also engage in the immoral practices of the pagan religions common in the area.

Perhaps it was a misguided attempt to make the church more attractive to pagan converts.

Maybe it was just a matter of liberal thinking.

But, essentially, it was a teaching of moral compromise and he was successful in winning over a considerable number to his line of thinking.

There are an increasing number of churches today that see nothing wrong with celebrating, affirming and even sanctifying behaviours that are explicitly forbidden to Christians by Holy Scripture.

It would appear that Nicolaitan thinking is alive and well 2000 years later.

As the spirit of Jesus said to the compromisers at Thyatira, “. . . I will repay each of you according to your deeds.”

In addition, when Jesus was preaching in person, talking about those approaching the gates of Heaven in the afterlife, said, “Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord’, will enter into the kingdom of heaven, but only he who does the will of my Father who is in heaven . . . I will tell them plainly, ‘I never knew you. Away from me, you evildoers!’”

Clearly, there are very serious consequences to compromising with the world, even if so-called believers claim to be an active member of a Christian church with an impressive resume.

There are several passages in Scripture that warn against compromising with the teachings of the world.

The Apostle Paul writes to the church at Rome, “Do not conform any longer to the world . . .” The Apostle John quotes Jesus as saying, “[My followers] are not of the world any more than I am of the world.”

Compromising with the world results in a weakened, limp-wristed form of Christianity, incapable of withstanding the wiles of Satan.

What we need today is a muscular Christianity capable of taking on Satan on his own turf.

That is why the last chapter in Ephesians talks about putting on the “full armor of God”: the belt of truth, the breastplate of righteousness, the sandals of readiness, the shield of faith, the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, “which is the word of God.”

God does not expect us to take on the evil one unarmed and has given us everything we need to accomplish holy tasks.

But first we need to be children of light, no longer living as people of the world.

Paul says, “Put off your old self, which is being corrupted by its deceitful desires…and put on the new self, created to be like God in true righteousness and holiness.”

In other words, say “No!” to the Church of Nicolas.

