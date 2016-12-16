Faith: Who were the three kings?

We Three Kings is a carol, written by American John Hopkins in 1857, about the gifts brought to the infant Jesus by the Magi, or wise men from the east. There has been considerable speculation over the centuries as to who these men were.

By Western tradition, they are named Balthazar, Melchior and Caspar, but other traditions (e.g. Syrian or Armenian) give them different names. Western religious tradition doesn’t believe they were actual kings.

The gifts of gold and incense they brought are traditional gifts presented to the kings of Israel (mentioned in verses in the Psalms and the book of Isaiah). The Gospel of Matthew records the visit of the Magi.

When they arrive in Jerusalem, they go to pay their respect to King Herod, saying, “Where is the one who has been born king of the Jews? We saw his star in the east and have come to worship him.”

They likely believed Herod was the father of this kingly infant.

Matthew records that King Herod was “greatly disturbed and all Jerusalem with him.”

There were many reasons for his discomfort. Herod was part Jew and part Gentile and quite ruthless in how he ruled. He had already killed three of his own sons, as well as his wife and mother-in-law (probably for suspected treachery to replace him on the throne).

He was a de facto puppet of the Roman emperor, so any chance another Jewish ruler might arise would not only jeopardize his rule, but potentially bring the wrath of Rome on the whole nation.

The other reason for his discomfort arises from the identity of the Magi. It is likely they were members of a priestly organization of astrologers, whose membership was centred in ancient Persia, as well as being active in Babylon. The Magi were the astronomers of their day, skilled in observing the moon, planets, comets and stars.

They were also proficient dream interpreters. They used their skills to develop the annual calendar and were consulted by kings and rulers for the most auspicious dates for important state activities, such as going to war or naming a successor.

The prophet Daniel, some centuries earlier, was likely a member of this priestly caste.

King Herod was right to be concerned because he knew these astrologers were highly regarded and, if they had interpreted the signs in the heavens as signifying a new ruler, he would likely be displaced — unless he could dispatch the little one first.

So, he asked the Magi to report back to him when they found the infant Jesus.

But they were warned in a dream not to re-visit Herod and left for their home countries by another way. Herod was furious and ordered the slaughter of every baby boy in Bethlehem aged two years and younger.

Mary and Joseph, also warned in a dream, escaped to Egypt before Herod’s bloodthirsty soldiers arrived.

Tradition says Balthazar was a Babylonian scholar, Melchior a Persian and Caspar (or Gaspar) was from India.

The magian religion, based on Zoroastrianism, believed signs in the heavens were associated with the birth of a very important person.

The “star of Bethlehem” has been suggested to be a triple conjunction of Jupiter (the king planet) with Regulus (the king star) and the planet Venus, which occurred in June, 2 B.C. Jupiter then continued in its orbit, pausing in a “retrograde loop” in December, 2 B.C.

Another interpretation could be that the star of Bethlehem was entirely miraculous, consisting of a group of Seraphim (the fiery archangels who attend the presence of God).

The gifts brought by the Magi also have important symbolism.

Gold is an appropriate gift for a king. It has been speculated this gold was used to finance the holy family’s flight to Egypt and their stay there.

The second gift, frankincense, was (and still is) used in holy ceremonies in the worship of God in Jewish traditions, as well as those of other religions.

The gift of myrrh is rich with symbolism. It was used in the embalming process for Egyptian mummies and may have been the part of the “spice” mentioned in the preparation of Jesus’ body for burial.

It is also mixed with oil and used for anointing believers when they are confirmed as a formal member of the church in both Eastern and Western Christian traditions.

The gift of myrrh to Jesus is seen as a foretelling of his suffering and death on the cross.

The three wise men from the east and their special gifts are important elements of the Christmas story. Their feast day, Epiphany, is celebrated annually on Jan. 6 by many branches of Christianity.

