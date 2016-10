Bishop Joseph Nguyen was warmly greeted by Kamloops Blazers’ coach and management last week. He was

presented with a customized jersey complete with his name and the No. 6, signifying him as the sixth Roman Catholic bishop of Kamloops.

With his appointment to the Kamloops’ diocese, Bishop Joseph has said he is now a Blazers fan. In the photo (left to right) are head coach Don Hay, Bishop Joseph Nguyen,

president Don Moores and general manager Stu MacGregor.