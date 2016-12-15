Only family coming first is Clark’s rich pals

Editor:

When will the B.C. Liberal government stop lying and deceiving taxpayers of B.C.?

As a senior couple reliant on government pensions and savings for a modest income, we were encouraged by Premier Christy Clark’s announcement in September to scrap the increase in MSP premiums that was to come into effect in 2017, along with a promise to review MSP fees if re-elected.

She stated this was possible based on a larger than expected tax surplus and was a means of giving back to British Columbians.

However, as was stated at the time of the announcement by CTV, the devil was in the detail, cautioning British Columbians that, despite Clark’s promised relief, 530,000 couples without kids would see their premiums rise on Jan. 1. This includes most seniors.

I am now in receipt of my MSP billing for January 2017: It is $150, up from $136, a whopping 10.6 per cent increase. It is yet another example how the Gordon Campbell/Clark government has had a total disregard for seniors.

When the Liberals came to power in 2001, the monthly MSP premium for a family of two was $64. When I retired in 2009, it was $109. The 2017 rate reflects an increase of 134.4 per cent since this government was first elected — or 37.6 per cent since I retired — a far cry from the meagre inflationary increases seniors have realized in their pensions, based on Canada’s Consumer Price Index.

And let us not forget B.C. is the only jurisdiction in Canada that levies a health-care premium. All other jurisdictions fund health care through income taxes.

Furthermore, this government routinely reminds us we have the lowest tax rate in Canada, which is only true for those couples with a taxable income greater than $106,000.

For the rest of us, this statement is at best misleading and probably an outright lie when one considers MSP premiums (a regressive tax on the middle class), along with dividends (yet another form of taxation that targets lower- and middle-income earners unfairly) paid in by BC Hydro ($520 million 2016-2017) and ICBC ($360 million in 2016-2017).

Frankly, I am at a loss to explain how anyone, and in particular seniors, with a taxable income of between $42,000 and $106,000 could possibly support this government. When Clark proudly trumps her “family-first” policy, remember it is in reference to the B.C. Liberal family and its rich friends.

David Parsons

Kamloops