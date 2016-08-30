Family was tempting fate with train hijinks

Editor:

Last Sunday morning, I was driving out to Cinnamon Ridge and, as often seen, a train was at a standstill just past the Ord Road turn-off from Tranquille Road.

About halfway down, I saw a family, two adults and three small children, including a toddler, climbing the bank from their parked car.

They had just reached the top of the bank to the tracks when I could no longer see them.

The train began moving just as I left Cinnamon Ridge. When I got to where their car was parked, I could see them climbing up the hill.

I was so shocked that these adults climbed through the freight cars and passed the children through.

In hindsight, I wish I had taken their licence-plate number and reported it to the RCMP for endangering the lives of these kids.

L. Tillotson

Kamloops