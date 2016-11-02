Farmers’ Market moves indoors to Sandman Centre

The menu for the first week of the Kamloops Farmers’ Market’s move indoors to the Sandman Centre included two classic vegetable dishes and one a little more off-beat. Staff and volunteers with Interior Community Services Community Kitchens prepared winter squash three different ways: baked, in soup and, for the more adventurous, in a tart.

“Isn’t that different?” said volunteer Barb Lundstrom. “It’s with cinnamon and nutmeg and just a tiny bit of sugar.”

Samples of the three dishes were handed out to the public during the new indoor Wednesday farmers’ market, which will run from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sandman Centre, 300 Lorne St., each week until Dec. 21.

Each week of the run, Community Kitchens will turn its eye to a new fruit or vegetable available from local vendors during the winter months — potatoes or maybe the last of fall’s apples.

The focus will be on recipes anyone can make with ingredients as local as possible.

“It’s all local, all economical to use, even for people that are working, low income, or somebody that lives in a rooming house with one hot plate and a pot,” Lundstrom said. “What can they make out of that squash that’s quick and simple and easy?”

Daniela Basile, director of the Kamloops Regional Farmers’ Market Society, said she hopes the demonstrations will inspire visitors to the market to embrace the region’s seasonal produce and make the leap into preserving vegetables and fruit for the winter months, decreasing the need for imported food.

It’s the second year the market has offered an extended

season, though this year’s winter run will be warmer than 2015, when a few vendors set up shop outside the Smorgasbord Deli.

“Considering we were outside it went surprisingly well,” Basile said.

In addition to the indoor venue, the number of vendors is up for 2016, from about five to as many as 25 on some weeks.

Basile said visitors can expect to see storage crops such as potatoes and carrots, as well as arugula, chard and other greens, which are still being harvested. Meat, cheese, eggs, preserves and handcrafted goods will also be for sale.

With conversations about a year-round farmers’ market still ongoing, Basile said Sandman Centre can provide more data for that project.

“This will give us a good idea how many people will actually support a farmers’ market over the winter,” she said.